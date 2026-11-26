The Abu Dhabi Police released a list of rules and safety guidelines to help tourists avoid legal trouble during their stay in the UAE

The list covers behaviour in public spaces, alcohol consumption, photography restrictions, and interactions with unlicensed traders

Foreigners who ignore these rules risk serious legal consequences under UAE law

The Abu Dhabi Police have released a detailed set of guidelines outlining the behaviours that foreigners must avoid while visiting or residing in the United Arab Emirates. The advisory, published on 4 July 2012, was designed to help tourists and expatriates understand local laws and steer clear of situations that could land them in serious legal trouble during their time in the country.

The UAE operates under a strict legal framework that differs significantly from what many visitors may be accustomed to in their home countries. From public conduct to road safety and financial habits, the rules cover a broad range of everyday situations that foreigners may not immediately think of as potential violations.

Abu Dhabi Police tells foreigners what they must not do while in the UAE. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Things foreigners must avoid

Below is the full list of behaviours the Abu Dhabi Police have flagged as prohibited or inadvisable for foreigners in the UAE:

1. Do not possess or use illegal drugs or psychotropic substances.

2. Do not engage in indecent behaviour in public places, such as kissing or cross-dressing.

3. Do not wear clothes considered improper in public spaces.

4. Do not drink alcohol outside venues that are licensed to serve it.

5. Do not drive after consuming alcohol.

6. Do not refuse to present your identity documents to security officers when requested.

7. Do not carry large amounts of cash on your person while moving around.

8. Do not leave your vehicle unlocked or leave valuable items visible inside it.

9. Do not enter restricted areas without prior authorisation.

10. Do not photograph restricted areas.

11. Do not engage in pr0stitution.

12. Do not beg or engage in vagrancy.

13. Do not purchase goods from street vendors who lack the required trading licences.

Why UAE rules matter for travellers

Several points on the list carry particular weight for Nigerian travellers heading to the UAE amid the ongoing japa wave. Rules around public behaviour, alcohol consumption outside licensed venues, and the prohibition on unlicensed street trading are areas where cultural differences could easily cause misunderstandings.

The directive about not carrying large sums of cash is also a practical safety tip that applies regardless of destination.

Awareness of these regulations before arrival remains the most reliable way for any foreigner to enjoy their time in the UAE without incident.

Dubai releases list of 13 banned imports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had published a list of 13 categories of items that travellers are prohibited from bringing into the United Arab Emirates.

The banned goods include narcotic drugs, fake currency, ivory, gam.bling equipment, prohibited publications, and cooked or homemade foods prepared outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng