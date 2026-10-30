The Government of Canada has announced changes to visa requirements for eligible travellers from two Southeast Asian countries as part of a broader trade diversification push

Eligible citizens from the two countries may now apply for an electronic travel authorisation instead of a full visitor visa under specific conditions

Applicants must have held a Canadian temporary resident visa in the past 10 years or currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa to qualify for the eTA

The Government of Canada has eased entry requirements for eligible travellers from two Southeast Asian nations, allowing them to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) rather than a full visitor visa when flying to Canada.

The change, announced in May 2026 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, applies to citizens of:

1. Indonesia

2. Malaysia

Canada mentions the travel requirements citizens of 2 countries must meet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The two countries are important economic partners in Southeast Asia and key to Canada's broader strategy to diversify trade, attract investment, and build long-term economic resilience through stronger ties with the Indo-Pacific region.

Canada: Who qualifies for the eTA

Not every citizen of the two countries will automatically be eligible. To qualify for the eTA instead of a visitor visa, a traveller must fly to Canada and meet at least one of two additional conditions: have held a Canadian temporary resident visa (TRV) within the past 10 years, or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.

Citizens who do not meet these criteria must still apply for a standard visitor visa through the regular process.

Canada's Indo-Pacific trade push

Canada has described the Indo-Pacific as one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions, and the policy shift reflects Ottawa's intention to make travel between Canada and its trade partners more accessible without compromising border security.

Authorities have also made clear that holding either a TRV or an eTA does not guarantee entry into Canada. Border officials retain the authority to make final decisions upon arrival.

The announcement is part of a wider effort by the Canadian government to position the country as a more open destination for business travellers and visitors from key partner economies, particularly as global trade patterns continue to shift.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada explained which documents ETA holders must provide when travelling with someone under 18.

Thailand announces countries on visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand announced revised visa-exemption rules that cut visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 for most eligible travellers.

The changes affect 93 countries and territories, while citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles will get only 15 days visa-free. The new rules also move Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia to Visa-on-Arrival channels.

Source: Legit.ng