Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa addressed Calvin Bassey's future ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth

Manchester United have been monitoring the Super Eagles defender as Pochettino looks to fix a leaky defence

Arbeloa confirmed that contract talks with the 26-year-old Nigeria international are already underway

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has shut the door on any January exit for Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey, making clear that the Nigerian centre-back will not be leaving Craven Cottage in the winter transfer window.

Arbeloa addressed Bassey's situation on Friday during a press conference ahead of Fulham's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

Alvaro Arbeloa confirms Calvin Bassey will not leave Fulham in January. Photo by Andrew Kearns.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish coach not only ruled out a sale but also confirmed that the club is actively working to tie the 26-year-old down to a new deal.

As noted by Livescore, Bassey has attracted attention from Manchester United, who are desperate to shore up their defence under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and also prepare for the potential departure of Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils have conceded 23 goals in just 11 Premier League matches this season, making defensive reinforcement a clear priority in January.

The Nigeria international is in the final year of his current contract with Fulham, though the club hold an option to extend his stay through the 2027-28 campaign, and both parties have been locked in negotiations over a new deal

Arbeloa rules out Bassey’s January exit

Despite the growing speculation, Arbeloa left no room for doubt about Bassey's status at the club.

"Of course, for me, it would be the best thing, but I'm so happy with Calvin, and obviously he's not for sale. No chance that he can leave this club in January," he said via Goal.

"He's happy here; he's one of our captains. He's one of our leaders, and you can see how he's playing. It's normal that so many clubs are interested in him.

"That is good for him, good for us, because that means that he's performing really, really well.

"It's very important for me as a coach, for the club. We are working on a new contract, and I hope he can sign as soon as possible."

Arbeloa's comments represent a firm setback for Pochettino's rebuild at Old Trafford, with one of his primary defensive targets now confirmed as unavailable for the January window.

Calvin Bassey speaks on Manchester United interest

Legit.ng previously reported that Calvin Bassey spoke on Manchester United’s interest amid new contract negotiations at Fulham.

The Nigerian international defender confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Fulham, and he will see what happens next regarding his future.

Source: Legit.ng