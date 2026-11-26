A Nigerian baker known as Mr Sugarcake attempted a 4-foot realistic sculpted cake of Davido to mark the singer's 34th birthday

The baker revealed the red velvet cake nearly collapsed during stacking, forcing him to confront serious challenges with the tall structure

Mr Sugarcake admitted he almost did not post the video, but chose to share it to show fans that bakers do not always get it right

A Nigerian baker who goes by Mr Sugarcake has gone viral after sharing an honest account of his attempt to create a 4-foot realistic cake modelled after Afrobeats superstar Davido to celebrate the singer's 34th birthday, and the internet has had a lot to say about it.

The video, posted on Thursday, November, 26, 2026, by @thecakealchemis on TikTok, quickly gained attention not just for the ambitious project but for the baker's refreshing candour about everything that went wrong along the way.

A baker has shared the struggles he went through to make a cake for Davido. Photo credit@davido/@mrsugarcake

Source: Instagram

Davido: When the plan met reality

Mr Sugarcake walked viewers through the entire painful process: getting the internal structure to hold, baking the correct quantities, stacking the layers, decorating, and finally delivering the finished product.

He singled out one costly mistake in particular, using red velvet cake, a soft and crumbly sponge, as the base for a tall sculpted figure.

"Never use soft, crumbly cakes like red velvet for tall, sculpted cakes," he warned. "Trust me, it made the entire process even more difficult."

Davido gets a huge cake from a Nigerian baker on his birthday. Photo credit@Davido

Source: Instagram

The facial likeness also proved far harder to achieve than anticipated. According to the baker, capturing a specific person's features in cake form demands a level of artistic skill and sculpting experience that takes years to develop.

Despite going in with high confidence about the structural side of the build, the stacking process alone turned into what he described as "a disaster in the TikTok video"

Davido: Baker admits, "I don't know it all"

Rather than quietly shelving the project, Mr Sugarcake made the deliberate choice to post the footage of the singer's birthday cake.

"I wasn't even going to post this cake because I wasn't happy with the outcome," he admitted. "But I decided to share it anyway because I want you to see that I don't know it all and I don't always get things right."

He signed off by calling it, perhaps permanently, his last human face cake, a declaration that struck a chord with many in the comments.

Here is the TikTok video of the baker working on Davido's cake:

Reactions from fans ranged from praise to playful jabs:

@Hytee wrote:

"This is beautifu it's a 10/10 minus nothing plus millions"

@MR DARK said:

"Send address make we con chop the cake."

@solo bobo commented:

"bro your work is neat and excellent, more power to your effort, those saying you don't try don't even know the process to bake cake. they don't know how to appreciate so they turn it to 000 years in prison, let me say no more."

@Nigerian news tv quipped: "

@davis needs to sue this guy."

Another user wrote:

"E for Effort, well done bro and for sharing this, I know it took a lot of courage."

@KHAYDEE asked simply:

"You still draw tattoo?"

Video of Davido's garage surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a rare video showing the interior of Nigerian singer Davido's compound surfaced online, sparking reactions among fans just days after the music star celebrated his 34th birthday.

The footage offered a glimpse of his impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis, a BRABUS, Rolls-Royces, and Maybachs.

The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans marvelling at the singer's expensive automobile collection. However, some users compared his garage to that of fellow musician Burna Boy, insisting that the latter still has the edge when it comes to luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng