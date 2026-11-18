France announced a programme allowing graduates from eight African countries to stay in the country after completing their studies

The French government listed specific educational qualifications and salary conditions that graduates must meet to qualify for the permit

The length of the special residence permit varies by country, ranging from six to nine months with differing renewal options

France has opened a dedicated pathway for young graduates from eight African nations to remain in the country after finishing their studies, under a scheme tied to bilateral agreements between France and each eligible state.

The French government confirmed that the programme is designed to allow qualifying graduates to stay on and search for employment related to their field of study.

France lists 8 African countries whose graduates can qualify for post-study residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/ Alberto Menendez Cervero

Source: Getty Images

France special residence permit

Those who secure a suitable job offer are also permitted to change their residence status without being subject to the standard labour market test, which typically requires employers to demonstrate that no local worker was available for the role.

Additionally, any graduate who receives an employment contract must be earning a salary of at least 1.5 times France's monthly minimum wage.

African countries whose graduates qualify

The eight African countries covered by the arrangement are

Benin Burkina Faso Mauritius Tunisia Cape Verde the Republic of Congo Gabon Senegal.

How long graduates can stay in France

The duration of the residence permit varies depending on the graduate's country of origin. Graduates from Benin, Burkina Faso, and Mauritius are granted six months, renewable once. Tunisian graduates also receive six months but may renew twice. Those from Cape Verde and the Republic of Congo are granted nine months with no option to renew, while Gabonese graduates receive nine months renewable once. No specific duration was listed for Senegalese graduates in the official breakdown.

Educational qualifications required

The minimum academic level required also differs by country. Graduates from Cape Verde and the Republic of Congo must qualify as equivalent to at least a master's degree. Graduates from Benin, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Tunisia, and Mauritius are required to have at least a professional bachelor's degree or a master's degree.

France sets fee for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France had confirmed the official fee foreigners must pay to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

The country's government portal stated that most applicants must pay 255 euros, while those living in French Guiana pay a reduced fee of 127.50 euros.

Source: Legit.ng