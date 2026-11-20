Czechia Names 13 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Jobs Under its Digital Nomad Programme
- Czechia launched a Digital Nomad Programme in 2023, targeting highly qualified IT professionals from select countries worldwide
- The programme lists 13 eligible countries, covering nationals from major economies across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania
- Citizens from the listed countries can apply to settle in the Czech Republic under a framework designed to attract top-tier remote workers
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Czechia has opened a dedicated immigration pathway for elite tech talent through its Digital Nomad Programme, which targets highly qualified IT professionals and limits eligibility to citizens of just 13 countries.
The programme, which has been running since 2023, was introduced by the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade in direct response to shifting patterns in global workforce mobility. It is designed to make it easier for skilled remote workers and freelancers to legally settle and work from within the Czech Republic.
Czechia: Which countries are eligible
The 13 countries whose nationals qualify for the programme are:
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. India
4. Israel
5. Japan
6. Canada
7. The Republic of Korea
8. Mexico
9. New Zealand
10. Singapore
11. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
12. The United States of America
13. Taiwan
Citizens outside this list are not eligible to apply under the current framework.
The selection spans several of the world's leading economies and technology hubs, drawing applicants from North America, East Asia, South Asia, South America, Oceania, and Europe. Notably, no African country appears on the eligibility list.
What the programme offers
The scheme is specifically aimed at what officials describe as "top-tier" IT professionals, distinguishing it from broader work visa categories. Its focus on digital nomads reflects a growing global trend of countries competing to attract mobile, high-income tech workers who can contribute to local economies without requiring a traditional employer-employee arrangement.
By positioning itself as a destination for this segment of the global workforce, Czechia joins a number of European nations that have introduced or expanded digital nomad visa options in recent years, seeking to benefit from the rise of remote work that accelerated following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full details of the programme, including application requirements for eligible nationals, are available through the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The United Kingdom has released a full list of 91 occupations eligible for Scale-Up visa.
Sweden: Occupations exempt from work permit salary
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden announced its new work permit salary rules and the 27 shortage occupations eligible for a lower threshold.
The exemptions also cover some startup workers, recent graduates and Ukrainian refugees, while personal assistants and forest berry pickers are excluded from work permits. Find out which other groups qualify and what employers must do under the new rules.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng