Czechia launched a Digital Nomad Programme in 2023, targeting highly qualified IT professionals from select countries worldwide

The programme lists 13 eligible countries, covering nationals from major economies across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania

Citizens from the listed countries can apply to settle in the Czech Republic under a framework designed to attract top-tier remote workers

Czechia has opened a dedicated immigration pathway for elite tech talent through its Digital Nomad Programme, which targets highly qualified IT professionals and limits eligibility to citizens of just 13 countries.

The programme, which has been running since 2023, was introduced by the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade in direct response to shifting patterns in global workforce mobility. It is designed to make it easier for skilled remote workers and freelancers to legally settle and work from within the Czech Republic.

Czechia mentions 13 countries that qualify for jobs under the digital nomad programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Czechia: Which countries are eligible

The 13 countries whose nationals qualify for the programme are:

1. Australia

2. Brazil

3. India

4. Israel

5. Japan

6. Canada

7. The Republic of Korea

8. Mexico

9. New Zealand

10. Singapore

11. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

12. The United States of America

13. Taiwan

Citizens outside this list are not eligible to apply under the current framework.

The selection spans several of the world's leading economies and technology hubs, drawing applicants from North America, East Asia, South Asia, South America, Oceania, and Europe. Notably, no African country appears on the eligibility list.

What the programme offers

The scheme is specifically aimed at what officials describe as "top-tier" IT professionals, distinguishing it from broader work visa categories. Its focus on digital nomads reflects a growing global trend of countries competing to attract mobile, high-income tech workers who can contribute to local economies without requiring a traditional employer-employee arrangement.

By positioning itself as a destination for this segment of the global workforce, Czechia joins a number of European nations that have introduced or expanded digital nomad visa options in recent years, seeking to benefit from the rise of remote work that accelerated following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full details of the programme, including application requirements for eligible nationals, are available through the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The United Kingdom has released a full list of 91 occupations eligible for Scale-Up visa.

Sweden: Occupations exempt from work permit salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden announced its new work permit salary rules and the 27 shortage occupations eligible for a lower threshold.

The exemptions also cover some startup workers, recent graduates and Ukrainian refugees, while personal assistants and forest berry pickers are excluded from work permits. Find out which other groups qualify and what employers must do under the new rules.

Source: Legit.ng