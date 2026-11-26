Former Senator Shehu Sani declared that Atiku Abubakar will lose the 2027 presidential election in an interview on Wednesday

Sani argued that Atiku's northern support base alone would not be enough to secure the presidency against Tinubu

The former lawmaker also assessed where Peter Obi stands in the three-way contest across Nigeria's geopolitical zones

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central, has said President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2027 presidential election

Sani argued that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the ADC lacks the geographical spread of support needed to secure victory.

Shehu Sani says President Bola Tinubu could win the 2027 presidential election, citing his projected geographical spread of support. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Facebook

As reported by New Telegraph, he made the declaration during an interview on Wednesday, Novemer 25, 2026, where he assessed the electoral prospects of Tinubu, Atiku, and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of next year's general elections.

"You can keep this on record. He's going to win this 2027 election, and because he's going to certify a vote, he's going to get his 25% in all the 13 states and Abuja, and he's going to also get the highest vote," Sani said, referring to Tinubu.

Why Shehu Sani says Atiku cannot win

The former senator acknowledged that Atiku carried Kaduna State in the 2023 presidential election, but argued the result was driven by discontent over the administration of former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai rather than genuine support for the former vice president.

"Atiku got votes, like in my Kaduna State, in 2023. Atiku won Kaduna because of the irresponsible policies of Nasiru El-Rufai, who Tinubu depended on. But did winning Kaduna make him the president?" Sani said.

He added that much of the northern support for Atiku was rooted in ethnic and regional sentiment rather than broad political conviction, and questioned which southern state Atiku could realistically win.

"He can capitalise and benefit from the sentiment that he comes from the core North, but the core North alone cannot give him the presidency. Which state in the southern part of Nigeria can he win, when the people in the South already feel this is their opportunity to produce a president and complete eight years?" Sani said.

Danjuma factor and the Middle Belt

Sani also pointed to former Defence Minister General Theophilus Danjuma as a notable political force, saying his public alignment with the current administration could shape voting patterns in the Middle Belt.

He described Danjuma's stance as significant because the retired general had rarely aligned himself openly with any government or political party.

The former senator noted that northern Nigeria was politically divided between the Hausa-Fulani population and ethnic minority groups such as the Tiv, Idoma, Igala, Ebira, Nupe, and Gwari, making it difficult for any single candidate to sweep the region.

On Peter Obi, Sani said the NDC candidate would remain a strong presence in the Middle Belt and southern Nigeria, complicating the race further for Atiku.

"So, in the Middle Belt, it is still going to be Tinubu and Obi. In the South, it is going to be Obi and Tinubu, and in the extreme North, it is going to be Atiku and Tinubu. So, if you read all the factors, if you do the mathematics, you will see Tinubu is there as a factor," Sani said.

Shehu Sani says Peter Obi could remain strong in the South and Middle Belt, while Tinubu and Atiku compete in the North. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Data scientist predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that UK-based Nigerian data scientist ran Nigeria's 2027 presidential election 50,000 times using a Monte Carlo simulation built on a state-by-state scoring model.

The model shows Tinubu winning about 79 times in every 100 simulations, with Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar trailing significantly.

The forecast also reveals a key vulnerability for Tinubu, with one factor alone capable of dropping his chances from 79% to 59%.

Source: Legit.ng