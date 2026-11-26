Nollywood actor Lucky Imueko shared a heartwarming video of his daughter surprising him at his mechanic workshop in her NYSC uniform

The actor revealed he fathered his daughter when he was just 16 years old, making her graduation milestone deeply personal

The daughter's surprise visit and tribute to her young father moved fans to tears across social media

Nollywood actor Lucky Imueko is basking in one of the proudest moments of his life after his daughter showed up unannounced to celebrate the end of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year with him.

The video, posted on Instagram on Thursday, November, 26, 2026, quickly went viral after Imueko opened up about a remarkable personal journey, revealing that he became a father at just 16 years old.

Lucky Imueko showers prayer on daughter after she finished her NYSC. Photo credit@luckyimueko

Source: Instagram

In his caption, he wrote:

"I became father at the age of 16 and with the help of God she is now a graduate. One of the greatest joys of being a father is watching your children grow, overcome challenges and achieve important milestones in life."

Lucky Imueko: daughter's surprise visit

The clip on Instagram shows his daughter travelling to find him at a mechanic workshop, arriving in full NYSC uniform. She addressed him in a moving tribute, saying:

"To my father, I want to appreciate you and thank you for everything you have done for me, for my education so far in my life. You are the best dad, my young father."

Lucky Imueko has spoken about the daughter he had when he was just 16 years old. Photo credit@luckyimueko

Source: Instagram

A clearly overwhelmed Imueko responded with an emotional prayer for his daughter, declaring:

"I send you to school, but you must wear this pap wow. It shall be well with you. You will progress. You will be successful... God bless you for not letting us down. God bless you for not bringing disgrace to the family."

Here is the Instagram video shared by the actor about his daughter:

Fans react to Lucky Imueko's story

The video resonated deeply with viewers, drawing an outpouring of prayers and congratulations in the comments.

@ijeomaimoh wrote:

"Amen to all the prayers. Congratulations to you both and I welcome you to the club officially"

@ugokelz shared:

"Can't believe I'm teary. Amennnnnnnnnmmmm to your prayers"

@uzo_008_periwinkle commented:

"If you're a father watching this you must cry, when you remember the sleepless nights, the emergency calls, the fear of loosing a child, everything and now you're watching your child achieving a step in life that alone is a big win, congratulations to him for being a real father. Nah papa wey no leave him pikin run them de salute."

@greatness_scents1 said:

"This is beautiful, God bless you sir"

@ravenscroft027 reacted:

"..God bless you and your father"

@fikunademii wrote:

"Becoming a father at 16 and watching his daughter graduate and complete NYSC is a remarkable journey... early mistakes or difficult circumstances do not determine the rest of one's life. His daughter's achievement and his father's commitment deserve genuine respect. Both have reasons to be proud."

Saidi Balogun's son graduates

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun celebrated his son, Jamal, following his graduation as a pharmacist from the University of Lagos.

The proud father shared the good news with fans alongside an emotional tribute, reflecting on the challenges and struggles his son overcame before achieving the academic milestone.

Saidi’s heartfelt message celebrating Jamal’s determination and success has since attracted attention, with fans and well-wishers congratulating the family on the remarkable achievement.

Source: Legit.ng