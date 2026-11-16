Ireland's government has approved a policy change that significantly extends how long refugees must wait before applying for citizenship

People granted international protection in Ireland must now complete five years of reckonable residence before they can seek citizenship

Applications submitted before 8 December 2025 will still be assessed under the previous three-year rule

Ireland quietly but significantly raised the bar for refugees seeking citizenship on 8 December 2025, following government approval of a series of policy changes tied to international protection and citizenship law.

Under the new rule, people who have been granted international protection in Ireland must now accumulate five years of reckonable residence in the country before they become eligible to apply for naturalisation. The previous threshold stood at three years, meaning the change adds two additional years to the waiting period for this group of applicants.

Ireland increases citizenship waiting period for certain foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Irish citizenship: Who the new rule affects

The updated requirement applies specifically to those granted international protection, a legal status awarded to individuals who qualify as refugees or who are given subsidiary protection by the Irish state. It does not apply retroactively. Anyone who submitted a citizenship application before 8 December 2025 will continue to have their case reviewed under the original three-year standard.

Only applications lodged from that date onwards fall under the five-year residency rule, according to Ireland's immigration authority.

Ireland: Context behind the change

The policy shift forms part of a broader set of legislative and administrative changes the Irish federal government has been pursuing around immigration and citizenship. Ireland has seen significant debate in recent years over its approach to international protection, with the volume of asylum applications placing strain on State accommodation and processing systems.

By extending the residency requirement, the government aligns the citizenship pathway for refugees more closely with the general naturalisation rules that apply to other categories of non-EEA residents in Ireland, most of whom are already required to demonstrate five years of lawful residence before applying.

The change took effect immediately upon announcement, with no transitional grace period beyond the cut-off date of 8 December 2025 for existing applications.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland ended it's visa-free access for citizens of three countries from 2026.

Years foreign spouses must live in Ireland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland announced its citizenship rules for foreign spouses, including the marriage and residency requirements applicants must meet.

Applicants must live in Ireland for at least three of the five years before applying, with a full year of continuous residence just before they submit their application. They can spend no more than 70 days away during that final year, except in special cases.

Source: Legit.ng