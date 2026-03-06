The Nigerian government has a list of key food items that are not allowed to be sold or consumed in Nigeria

Going against the instruction could lead to prosecution and have a risk of jail terms

Authorities say the restrictions aim to ensure that Nigerians are protected from consuming harmful food items

The Nigerian Customs Service has shared a list of food items that are not allowed to be imported into Nigeria in 2026.

These prohibited items will be seized when discovered at airports, land borders, and ports by Customs officers.

The banned food items if imported will be siezed by men of Nigeria Customs Service. Photo: NCS

Source: Twitter

The food items cover animal products, processed foods, beverages, and packaged goods.

The policy is part of broader government efforts to reduce dependency on foreign imports, support local farmers and manufacturers, and ensure that food consumed in the country is safe.

Food items Nigerians are not allowed to import

Among the key products affected by the ban are live or dead birds, including frozen poultry.

Similarly, the importation of pork and beef is prohibited.

Birds’ eggs are also included in the restriction covering all eggs except those for hatching.

While, refined vegetable oils and fats are banned under though refined linseed, castor, and olive oils remain exempt.

Crude vegetable oils are not affected by the ban, allowing some flexibility for industrial and food processing purposes.

The ban also targets processed foods such as cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose in retail packs, spaghetti and noodles.

Tomato paste or concentrate for retail sale are also among the items listed on customs import prohibited list.

Beverages are not left out, as fruit juices in retail packs, mineral and aerated waters containing sugar or flavourings and other non-alcoholic beverages excluding energy or health drinks such as Power Horse and Red Ginseng, are also banned.

Beer and stout, whether bottled or canned have also been prohibited from importation.

Not all items are allowed to be imported by the Nigerian government Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Why the ban on food items

While a clear reasons for the ban was not listed it is part of government efforts to stimulate local agricultural production, create jobs, and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported foods.

By promoting domestic processing and manufacturing, the government hopes to strengthen the economy while ensuring food security for the growing population.

A breakdown of a full list of items prohibited for importation by Nigeria Custom Service can be downloaded here.

