NERC says electricity meters supplied under the N30 billion fund and their installation must be completely free for customers

DisCos face penalties if they charge consumers or delay installations, which must be completed by May 31, 2027

Customers asked to pay should complain to their DisCos or escalate unresolved cases to NERC or their state electricity regulators

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has warned electricity distribution companies (DisCos) against charging customers for meters provided under its N30 billion Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), stressing that both the equipment and installation must be free.

The regulator said the third tranche of the intervention covers all 11 electricity distribution companies and prioritises unmetered Band A customers, while extending meter deployment to Band B consumers.

NERC Announces New Rules for Free Electricity Meters, Warns DisCos

Source: UGC

NERC threatens sanctions against defaulting DisCos

In Order No. NERC/2026/121 on Tranche C of the Meter Acquisition Fund, the commission directed all DisCos to ensure eligible customers are not charged for meters supplied under the programme.

It warned that distribution companies could face penalties if their actions or failure to meet regulatory requirements delay installations.

NERC also directed that every meter supplied under the scheme must display the name of the relevant DisCo, the MAF tranche and the inscription, “NOT FOR SALE”.

The labelling is intended to help consumers identify government-supported meters and prevent illegal sales.

The regulator further stated that DisCos must bear the cost of relocating existing meter connection points to poles or high walls where such changes are necessary to protect their revenue.

DisCos to pay for installation delays

NERC prescribed financial penalties for distribution companies whose failure to provide network clearance or accurate customer information prevents timely meter installation.

Under the directive, a DisCo responsible for such delays will pay a penalty equivalent to the total cost of the meters that remain uninstalled.

The commission set May 31, 2027, as the deadline for completing all installations under the third tranche.

The N30 billion intervention is expected to improve metering across the 11 DisCos, with allocations determined by the needs of each distribution company.

How consumers can report illegal meter charges

NERC urged electricity consumers who are asked to pay for meters under the programme to first report the matter to their respective distribution companies.

Where complaints remain unresolved, customers can escalate them to NERC Forum Offices or their respective State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

NERC Announces New Rules for Free Electricity Meters, Warns DisCos

Source: Getty Images

In a notice shared on its social media platforms, the regulator reiterated that meters and their installation under the programme are free.

It warned consumers against paying anyone for the equipment, adding that distribution companies must take responsibility for relocation costs and meet the installation deadline.

The commission said the directive was designed to promote transparency, strengthen accountability and expand access to electricity meters.

Source: Legit.ng