Ariel Velasquez-Morales was arrested by ICE in East Boston just days after the Massachusetts Lottery publicly celebrated his $1 million scratch-off win

ICE said the Salvadoran national entered the US illegally in 2013 and was ordered removed by a judge in 2014 but stayed in the country

The agency has not confirmed whether the lottery publicity drew their attention to Velasquez-Morales ahead of his arrest

A Salvadoran man who appeared in photographs holding a $1 million lottery cheque has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, just days after his windfall was publicly celebrated online.

Ariel Velasquez-Morales was taken into custody on Tuesday in East Boston, the same neighbourhood where he had purchased the $10 scratch-off ticket that changed his fortunes.

ICE arrests lottery winner Ariel Velasquez-Morales in East Boston days after his $1 million scratch-off prize is celebrated by the Massachusetts Lottery. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

ICE confirmed the arrest in a release, saying he had been living in the country without authorisation for over a decade.

"Looks like his luck ran out," said ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock in the agency's statement.

Over the weekend, the Massachusetts Lottery had shared a photo of Velasquez-Morales holding an oversized winner's cheque, with social media users offering congratulations.

One commenter expressed hope that the prize would help him "make any dreams come true."

How Velasquez-Morales came to ICE's attention

Whether the lottery's public announcement triggered ICE's interest remains unknown. The agency declined to respond to questions from CNN about what prompted the arrest or where Velasquez-Morales is currently being held.

According to ICE, Velasquez-Morales first crossed into the United States illegally in 2013, entering through the Rio Grande Valley in Texas during the Obama administration.

According to CNN, Border Patrol agents processed him and issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge, releasing him with a list of free legal service providers.

A Department of Justice immigration judge ordered his removal in 2014, but he remained in the country.

ICE said he will stay in custody while deportation proceedings move forward. CNN reported it could not confirm whether he has legal representation.

$1 million win, uncertain future

The case has drawn attention given the timing of his public recognition as a lottery winner and his subsequent arrest.

The same visibility that brought him congratulations online appears to have coincided with renewed scrutiny of his immigration status, though ICE has offered no direct link between the two events.

Velasquez-Morales now faces removal to El Salvador after more than ten years in the United States.

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Source: Legit.ng