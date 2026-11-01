The UK Home Office published guidance listing activities foreigners can pursue without a full student visa under the Erasmus+ programme

Foreigners can study at an accredited institution, attend workshops, receive training, and participate in short-term traineeships using only a Standard Visitor permission

Any course or traineeship lasting less than 6 months qualifies for the Standard Visitor route, removing the need for a formal student visa application

The UK Home Office published guidance on October 8, 2026 clarifying which courses and learning activities foreigners can pursue in the country without holding a student visa, specifically under the Erasmus+ programme framework.

The document, released through the government's official visas and entry clearance channel, outlines three main immigration routes depending on what an applicant plans to do, how long they intend to stay, and their age.

UK outlines courses foreign students can take without student visa. Photo credit: The Times

Source: UGC

Courses You Can Study Without a Student Visa

The most accessible route for foreigners is the Standard Visitor permission, which covers stays of up to six months and requires no student visa at all.

Under this route, a foreign national can:

- Study at an accredited institution

- Take part in a school exchange

- Participate in a formal exchange as an academic, scientist, or researcher

- Give or receive training

- Attend workshops, seminars, or conferences

- Undertake job shadowing

- Complete a coaching or training assignment at a sports organisation

- Participate in certain short-term traineeships

- Take part in skills competitions

- Carry out a preparatory visit

Youth participants under the Erasmus+ programme also qualify as Standard Visitors if they are attending youth exchanges, taking part in youth participation activities, attending training and networking events, or carrying out study visits and job shadowing as a youth worker.

Crucially, the guidance confirms that any course or traineeship lasting less than six months can be completed on a Standard Visitor permission rather than a formal student visa.

For those under 18, a traineeship lasting up to 30 days also falls within this visitor route.

When a Student Visa Is Still Required

For longer or more structured academic programmes, a full student visa becomes necessary.

Foreigners aged 16 and over who are studying a further or higher education course, undertaking a course with a work-based element, or completing a traineeship with a licensed sponsor must apply for a Student visa.

Their education provider must hold a student sponsor licence and issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies before any application can proceed.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng