Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities released a rollout schedule for expanding its digital visa-on-arrival system across more airports

The digital visa-on-arrival system first launched at Cairo International Airport in August 2026, replacing the traditional passport sticker

Egypt also plans to increase visa fees from January 1, 2027, alongside the broader system expansion

Egypt is set to roll out its digital visa-on-arrival system to several airports beyond Cairo from March 2027, as the country pushes ahead with efforts to modernise its border entry processes.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities detailed the expansion plans in a circular sent to professionals in the tourism sector, titled Progressive Rollout of the New Visa-on-Arrival System Across Egyptian Airports.

Egypt expands its digital visa-on-arrival system to more airports as part of a nationwide border modernisation initiative. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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The document, signed by Ahmed Nabil, assistant to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities in charge of aviation and monitoring, outlines a provisional deployment schedule that covers much of 2027.

How the system works

Egypt introduced the digital visa-on-arrival system at Cairo International Airport on August 1, 2026.

Under the new arrangement, eligible travellers can receive a QR code at the point of entry rather than the traditional visa sticker that is physically placed in their passport. Nabil was also present at the original launch of the system in Cairo.

The ministry now says that phase represented only the beginning of a broader national rollout, with additional airports expected to come on board from March 2027 onwards in a gradual, phased approach.

Fee increase coming in January 2027

Alongside the system expansion, Egypt has announced that visa fees will rise from January 1, 2027.

The ministry's circular links the fee adjustment directly to the ongoing modernisation of the country's entry procedures, though specific new fee amounts were not detailed in the document.

The changes signal a significant shift in how Egypt processes visitors entering the country, moving away from paper-based procedures towards a more digitised, QR-code-driven system that authorities say will improve efficiency at entry points across the country.

Egypt introduces electronic visa on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Egypt has introduced a new electronic visa-on-arrival system to make entry into the country faster and more convenient for international travellers.

Source: Legit.ng