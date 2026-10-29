The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the official passport application fees effective from January 1, 2026

An Australian 10-year adult passport for applicants aged 16 and over carries a fee of AUD $422 (about ₦432,000)

Australians applying at home can pay through Australia Post or passport offices, with different payment methods accepted at each location

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the official cost of applying for a passport in 2026, confirming that a 10-year adult passport costs AUD $422 (about ₦432,000) for applicants aged 16 and over.

The fees, which took effect on January 1, 2026, are listed on the Australian Government's official passport fees page and cover both domestic and overseas applications.

Australia releases the cost of its 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Patricia Mado, Asanka Ratnayake

Source: Getty Images

How to pay for passport in Australia

Applicants lodging their passport applications within Australia have two main options: Australia Post outlets or designated passport offices.

The payment methods accepted at each location differ.

At Australia Post, applicants can pay using EFTPOS, MasterCard, Visa, American Express (AMEX), or cash. Passport offices, however, accept only EFTPOS, MasterCard, and Visa — cash payments are not accepted at these offices.

Paying for Australian passport from overseas

Australians applying for a passport while abroad will generally need to pay in the local currency of the country they are in, though the amount corresponds to the same Australian dollar fee.

Payments overseas are typically made by EFTPOS or credit card.

The publication of these fees is relevant for Nigerians in Australia or those planning to assist Australian citizens with their documentation, as well as Nigerians tracking the cost of international travel documents for comparison.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had released the steps new citizens should follow to obtain their Australian passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had shared how long it takes to get its passport.

Benefits of becoming an Australian citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed six benefits of becoming a citizen of the country.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the information as part of its official guidance on what citizenship means for new Australians.

The privileges go beyond simple residency rights. Permanent residents in Australia already enjoy access to many public services, but they do not have the right to vote, stand for parliament, or serve in the Australian Defence Force.

Source: Legit.ng