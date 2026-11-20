The US Department of Homeland Security raised the number of Nigerians listed for deportation to 157, publishing their names and photos on its official website

The DHS described those on the list as criminal aliens arrested for serious offences including, kidnapping, illegal drug trading, and money laundering

Nigerians were arrested across multiple states including California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland before being flagged for removal

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has increased the number of Nigerians listed for deportation to 157, publishing the names and photographs of those arrested on its official website under a programme called "Worst of the Worst."

The DHS said the initiative is part of President Donald Trump's directive to remove criminal aliens from the country, targeting individuals convicted of serious offences including violent crimes, sexual assault, illegal drug trading, fraud, and financial crimes.

US increases the number of Nigerians on its deportation list to 157, publishing names and photos under its "Worst of the Worst" programme. Photo credit: DHS

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians named on the DHS list

Among the Nigerians listed, the DHS identified individuals arrested across multiple American states for a wide range of criminal conduct.

Abiemwense Obanor was arrested in Lompoc, California, for money laundering. Bernard Ogie Oretekor, arrested in Ellenwood, Georgia, faces charges of identity theft, wire fraud, and money laundering. Chibuzo Nwaonu was picked up in Nashville, Tennessee, also for money laundering.

Oluchi Jennifer Chimdimma Chime was arrested in Dallas, Texas, for theft of US government property, while Abraham Ola Osoko, also from Texas, was arrested in Conroe on charges of a sexual offence against a child. Oluwaseun Kassim, arrested in Waukegan, Illinois, is listed for sexual assault.

Ifeanyi Okoro was arrested in Oakland, California, for kidnapping, sexual assault, and robbery. Samuel Omorodion, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, faces charges of sexual assault. Sunday Kunkushi was arrested in Los Angeles, California, for illegal drug trading.

Mkpouto Etukudoh was arrested in Alvarado, Texas, for aggravated assault with a weapon. Michael Orji, arrested in Oxford, Wisconsin, faces the longest list of charges, including weapons offences, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false citizenship claims, and money laundering.

Others named include Quazeem Adeyinka for wire fraud in Oakdale, Louisiana; Sunday Adediora for forgery in Dallas, Texas; Olasoji Akinbode for fraud by impersonation in Kearny, New Jersey; Oluwatosin Afolabi for fraud in Conroe, Texas; Alameen Adetunji Tokosi for possession of illegal drug in Chicago, Illinois; and Joshua Ipoade for wire fraud in Atlanta, Georgia.

Full list available online

The DHS said the page highlights arrests made by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) involving foreign nationals who engaged in serious criminal activity before being processed for removal from the country.

The full list of all 157 Nigerians, along with their photographs, is available on the DHS website at dhs.gov.

US deports 3 million foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has deported more than three million foreigners in 15 months since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Source: Legit.ng