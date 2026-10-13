The US government raised the number of Nigerians on its deportation list to 157 and published their names and photos publicly

The Nigerians on the list were arrested across multiple US states including Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, California and Florida

Their offences range from wire fraud and money laundering to drug-related charges and identity theft

The United States government has increased the number of Nigerians it plans to deport to 157, releasing a public list that includes the names, photos, and arrest details of those affected.

The individuals were arrested across several American states and face a wide range of criminal charges. Wire fraud is among the most common offences, with several of those named having been arrested in cities including Atlanta, Georgia; Newark, New Jersey; Thomson, Illinois; and Lompoc, California.

The United States expands its deportation list to 157 Nigerians, publishing names, photos. Photo credit: DHS website

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians named on the deportation list

Among those listed, Emmanuel Omowaiye was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on charges of mail fraud, while Laurene Onwuka was picked up in Chantilly, Virginia, for impersonation fraud. Olusegun Shonekan and Peter Ude were both arrested for wire fraud, in Newark, New Jersey, and Atlanta, Georgia, respectively.

Newton Jemide, held at Fort Dix, New Jersey, faces multiple charges including wire fraud, conspiracy, and mail fraud. Shedrack Umukoro and Teslim Kiriji, both arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, are listed for money laundering, as are Justin Akubueze of Orem, Utah, and Bright Eigbedion of Lompoc, California.

Drug-related offences also feature prominently on the list. Alameen Adetunji Tokosi was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, for drugs possession, while Ahmadu Apooyin faces drugs charges after being held in Baltimore, Maryland. Olusegun Olaseni was arrested in Greencastle, Indiana, on charges of selling amphetamines.

Michael Orji, arrested in Oxford, Wisconsin, carries the longest list of charges, including weapon offences, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false claims of citizenship, and money laundering. Onomen Uduebor was held in Seattle, Washington, for identity theft, and Ifeanyi Ibennah was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on a charge of cruelty towards a child.

Other Nigerians identified across US states

Further names on the list include Olasoji Akinbode, arrested in Kearny, New Jersey, for impersonation fraud; Oluwatosin Afolabi, held in Conroe, Texas, for fraud; Joshua Ipoade, arrested in Atlanta for wire fraud; and Charles Ochi, picked up in White Deer, Pennsylvania, on money laundering charges. Daniel Eta was also arrested in White Deer for wire fraud.

Kazeem Runsewe, arrested in Thomson, Illinois, and Fatiu Lawal, held in Lompoc, California, both face wire fraud charges. Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo was arrested in Orlando, Florida, on charges of larceny, forgery, and concealing stolen property, while Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi was picked up in Alden, New York, for assault.

See the photos and names here: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?combine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=12290&field_state_value=All&page=0

FBI’s list of captured Nigerians with names and photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the identities of several Nigerians previously placed on the FBI Cyber Most Wanted list over a $6 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme have emerged, with some now convicted, extradited, or facing prosecution.

The cyber fraud case centred on a sophisticated operation that targeted more than 70 businesses across the United States through executive impersonation emails and fraudulent wire transfer requests.

Source: Legit.ng