Moniepoint won Fintech Innovation of the Year and Startup of the Year at NITDA’s Digital Nigeria 2026 Awards

An expert jury assessed innovation, measurable impact, sustainable growth and alignment with Nigeria’s digital economy goals

CEO Tosin Eniolorunda pledged further investment in technology, talent and infrastructure to expand accessible financial services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Moniepoint has strengthened its position in Nigeria’s financial technology industry after securing two prestigious awards at the Digital Nigeria 2026 Awards and Dinner, organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Abuja.

The financial technology company emerged as the winner of the Fintech Innovation of the Year and Startup of the Year categories, beating other leading industry contenders.

Moniepoint clinches top awards, wins Startup of the Year Credit: Moniepoint

Source: UGC

The annual awards recognise entrepreneurs, institutions and technology companies making significant contributions to Nigeria’s digital transformation, economic development and technological advancement.

NITDA, the federal agency responsible for developing and regulating Nigeria’s information technology ecosystem, uses the platform to celebrate excellence, innovation and measurable industry impact.

Moniepoint extends impressive run of recognitions

The latest honours add to a growing list of industry recognitions received by Moniepoint in 2026.

In October, the company ranked 25th in the 2026 Top 50 Brands Nigeria report and secured second place in the inaugural Top 20 Fintech Brands Nigeria ranking.

Moniepoint also recorded a double victory at the inaugural 2026 Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Special Recognition Awards.

The company, alongside its advertising partner, mediaReach OMD, received recognition for regulatory compliance and advertising excellence. It also secured an individual brand award for Excellence in Customer Response Management.

How Moniepoint emerged as double winner

An independent five-member jury chaired by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Jane Egerton-Idehen, evaluated entries for the NITDA awards.

The panel comprised experts in cybersecurity, enterprise banking, public policy and innovation.

Entries were assessed using a 100-point evaluation framework that prioritised technological innovation, verifiable evidence, real-world impact, sustainable growth and alignment with Nigeria’s digital economy objectives.

Moniepoint distinguished itself through its financial inclusion initiatives, revenue retention, capital efficiency and capacity for long-term expansion.

Moniepoint CEO reveals plans for expansion

Reacting to the recognition, Moniepoint Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Tosin Eniolorunda, said the awards reflected the company's commitment to developing reliable technology that addresses the evolving needs of businesses.

He described the achievement as a testament to the dedication of employees and the confidence businesses place in the company's financial services.

Eniolorunda also pledged continued investment in technology, talent and financial infrastructure to make financial services more accessible, efficient and reliable for Nigerian businesses.

He noted that the recognition presented an additional responsibility for the company to maintain high standards.

Moniepoint clinches top awards, wins Startup of the Year. Credit: Moniepoint

Source: UGC

Driving financial inclusion across Nigeria

Founded to address local financial challenges, Moniepoint has expanded beyond conventional payment processing into a broader financial services ecosystem.

The company supports millions of businesses through digital banking solutions, payment infrastructure and access to working capital.

Its latest recognition highlights the growing role of indigenous financial technology companies in expanding financial inclusion, supporting entrepreneurship and strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy.

Moniepoint wins SME microfinance bank of the year

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has won the SME Microfinance Bank of the Year award for the third consecutive year, extending its winning streak at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The bank received the honour at the 14th edition of the ceremony, where Tosin Eniolorunda, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Inc., was also named SME Finance Transformation Leader of the Year.

Source: Legit.ng