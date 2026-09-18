The US Department of Homeland Security published names and photos of 125 people from five African countries it plans to deport

Kenya has the highest number of individuals listed at 49, followed by Ghana with 44 people

South Africa, Morocco, and Mauritania also appear on the DHS deportation list with a combined total of 32 people

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 125 people from five African countries that it intends to deport, as part of its ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

The DHS published the individuals' details on its official website, listing nationals from Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Morocco, and Mauritania.

DHS deportation list reveals 125 African nationals from Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Mauritania, and South Africa as US immigration enforcement continues. Photo credit: DHS

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown by country

Kenya accounts for the largest share of those facing removal, with 49 individuals listed. Ghana follows with 44 people named. Mauritania has 12 nationals on the list, Morocco has 11, and South Africa has 9.

The DHS website includes photographs and identifying information for each person, organised by their country of origin, allowing members of the public to view the details of those earmarked for deportation.

What the DHS list means

The publication of names and photos by the DHS is part of a broader US immigration enforcement effort that has intensified in recent months. The agency has used its public-facing platform to share information on individuals it says are subject to removal from the United States.

Anyone wishing to view the names and photographs of the individuals listed from each country can visit the DHS official website and filter results by country of origin.

South Africa: To see photos and names of those to be deported: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?combine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=13780&field_state_value=All

Kenya: To see photos and names of those to be deported: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?combine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=12575&field_state_value=All

Ghana: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?combine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=12639&field_state_value=All

US immigration authorities release a DHS deportation list featuring nationals from five African countries targeted for removal. Photo credit: DHS

Source: Getty Images

US releases fresh names, photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

Source: Legit.ng