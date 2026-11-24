The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a unanimous ruling on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco

CAF had previously stripped Senegal of the title after the team walked off the pitch in protest during the final in Rabat

Sadio Mane broke his silence after the verdict, posting an emotional message to Senegalese fans at home and abroad

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions, overturning a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that had stripped the country of its title following a highly controversial final.

The final between Senegal and host nation Morocco in Rabat descended into chaos in second-half stoppage time.

Senegal have been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

With the score level at 0-0, Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest after a penalty was awarded against them.

According to Yahoo Sports, the match was held up for over 15 minutes before Morocco's Brahim Diaz eventually stepped up to take the spot-kick, only to have it saved.

Senegal returned to the field, the game resumed, and went into extra time.

Pape Gueye scored the only goal to give Senegal a 1-0 victory and hand them the continental title.

Nearly two months after the final, a CAF appeals board reversed the result, ruling that Senegal had breached competition regulations by leaving the field when they did.

The Senegalese football federation (FSF) refused to accept that outcome and took its case to the CAS in Lausanne, where a three-man panel heard arguments behind closed doors on October 8.

What CAS decided and why

In a unanimous verdict, the CAS panel sided with Senegal, effectively validating referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to let the match continue once both teams returned to the pitch, BBC Sport reports.

The court held that:

"The referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority."

It further noted that:

"By bl*wing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met, both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume."

The ruling centres on a core principle: that a referee's on-field authority is final in determining whether a match should continue, and that any conclusion reached under those conditions carries full legal standing.

CAS said the full grounds for the decision would be published in due course, unless the parties requested confidentiality.

The FSF welcomed the ruling as "the triumph of sporting fairness," adding that it "reaffirms a fundamental principle: the true outcome of a match is determined exclusively on the field of play."

Morocco's football federation (FRMF) expressed "surprise" at the outcome and said it would "pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision."

CAF is yet to issue a formal response, though its president Patrice Motsepe had previously indicated the organisation would respect whatever CAS decided.

Mane breaks silence after CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported about the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling to restore Senegal’s 2025 AFCON title and Sadio Mane’s reaction.

After Senegal’s title was stripped following Morocco’s appeal over a walkout during the final, Mane celebrated the court’s decision. He also sent a message of respect to Morocco, calling the countries “two brother nations”.

Source: Legit.ng