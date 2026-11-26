Ajayi Crowther University handed out N10m in cash prizes to its top three graduating students at its 18th convocation ceremony on Wednesday

The overall best student, Elizabeth Obarotimi of Industrial Chemistry, earned a CGPA of 4.91 out of 5.0 and walked away with N5m

The university's Pro-Chancellor announced that the prize money would be doubled at next year's convocation ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Oyo State - Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo has shared N10m among its three best graduating students at its 18th convocation ceremony, held on Wednesday, with the top prize going to a student who scored a CGPA of 4.91 out of 5.0.

Legit.ng reports that 116 students earned First Class Honours degrees, while 87 candidates will receive doctoral degrees across various disciplines.

Elizabeth Obarotimi, Ajayi Crowther University's overall best graduating student, receives N5m after recording a CGPA of 4.91. Photo credit: Ajayi Crowther University

Source: UGC

Miss Elizabeth Obarotimi, from the Department of Industrial Chemistry in the Faculty of Natural Sciences, took home N5m as the overall best graduating student.

The second-best student, Olufunmilayo Owoeye of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, received N3m for her CGPA of 4.88.

Third place went to Opeyemi Oloyede of the Department of Radiography and Radiation Science, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, who earned N2m for a CGPA of 4.86.

As reported by The Punch, the prizes were presented by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Olutoyin Okeowo.

University pledges to double prize money next year

Okeowo said the university plans to double the prize amounts at next year's convocation.

The Pro-Chancellor added that students must maintain both academic excellence and high moral standards to qualify for the awards.

He said the Governing Council was committed to building an institution that was "academically distinguished, financially responsible, spiritually grounded and socially relevant."

He urged the new graduates to carry themselves as worthy ambassadors of the university wherever life takes them.

"I urge you to distinguish yourselves wherever you find yourself. Be problem-solvers; be the heroes and heroines of your generation. Uphold discipline, make wise choices and strive for excellence in all your endeavours," Okeowo said.

Beyond the N5m cash prize, Obarotimi also collected eight additional awards at the ceremony, among them the prizes for overall best graduating student and best female graduating student.

Vice-Chancellor shares graduation statistics

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ebunoluwa Oduwole told the gathering that 116 students graduated with First Class honours, 1,207 with Second Class Upper, 693 with Second Class Lower, and 45 with Third Class.

Professor Oduwole called on the graduates to channel the knowledge and skills they gained at the university towards solving real problems in society, lifting communities and promoting excellence with humility.

She said the university's core values of integrity, compassion and service to humanity should shape their conduct in the years ahead.

Ajayi Crowther University Pro-Chancellor, Dr Olutoyin Okeowo, presenting prizes to the institution's top graduating students at its 18th convocation ceremony in Oyo.

Source: Original

Sanwo-Olu gives LASUED best graduating student N5m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a N5m cash reward for the best graduating student at the maiden LASUED convocation ceremony.

Blessed Mercy Olawunmi, who studied Home Economics, graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 to emerge as the overall best student.

Sanwo-Olu also announced a N2.5m reward for the best graduating student from each faculty of the institution.

Source: Legit.ng