Israeli judges told the attorney general that the chances of securing a conviction in Netanyahu's first corruption case were too low to continue

The judging panel also raised questions about whether Netanyahu's conduct in a second case met the legal threshold for criminal wrongdoing

Netanyahu, who was first charged in 2019, called for the trial to be ended immediately after the judges raised their concerns

A panel of judges at the Jerusalem District Court has urged Israeli prosecutors to reconsider bribery charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, casting serious doubt over at least two of the three criminal cases he faces.

In a highly unusual move, the judging panel summoned Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday to voice their reservations directly. Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman told her that "the chances of conviction are low — to an extent that warrants reconsidering the matter," according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli Judges Urge Prosecutors to Drop Key Bribery Charges Against Netanyahu

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The case most at risk of being dropped, known as Case 4,000, centres on an alleged "reciprocal arrangement" between Netanyahu and the controlling shareholder of Israel's largest telecoms company. Both parties have denied any wrongdoing.

The judges said there was little prospect of a successful prosecution and recommended the charges be abandoned.

Doubts over two cases, third left open

The panel also questioned whether Netanyahu's conduct in Case 2,000, which involves an alleged quid-pro-quo arrangement with a separate media baron, crossed the legal bar for criminal behaviour.

While they stopped short of calling for that case to be dropped, their scepticism was clear.

They did, however, leave open the possibility of a conviction in Case 1,000, the allegation that Netanyahu acted in favour of an Australian billionaire after receiving gifts of cigars and champagne. The judges suggested prosecutors consider pursuing a plea deal in that matter.

Netanyahu calls for immediate end to trial

Netanyahu, who has consistently denied all the allegations against him, responded swiftly on Wednesday in a televised statement, demanding the proceedings be terminated at once.

"Ten years of terrible suffering for me, my family, my son," he said. "Ten years of incitement to hatred that wounds the soul."

Netanyahu was first charged in 2019. The court proceedings have dragged on for years, partly because of disruptions caused by the Israel-Gaza war. The developments on Wednesday represent a significant shift in how the cases are being viewed by the bench, and hand the caretaker prime minister a potential boost as he continues to fight for his political survival.

Source: Legit.ng