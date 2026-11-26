Sporting Lisbon fans unveiled a special tifo for Cristiano Ronaldo before their Champions League clash with Manchester United at the José Alvalade Stadium

The display placed Ronaldo at its centre alongside the club's greatest-ever players, despite him spending just one senior season at the club

The tribute was the second time Sporting supporters had publicly honoured Ronaldo in November 2026, following his international retirement announcement

Sporting Lisbon supporters gave a rousing tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo before their 2-2 Champions League draw with Manchester United at the Estádio José Alvalade on Wednesday, November 25, matchday five of the league phase.

Before kick-off, fans in the stands unveiled a large tifo bearing the number 1906, referencing the year the Portuguese club was founded, as part of celebrations marking its 120th anniversary.

Sporting Lisbon supporters made sure to honour their former star Cristiano Ronaldo with a giant tifo before their clash vs Manchester United. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

The display also featured imagery of some of the most important players in the club's long history, with Ronaldo positioned at its very centre.

Sporting fans pay tribute to Ronaldo

The tribute carried a certain irony, given that Ronaldo spent just one season with Sporting's first team.

According to GOAL, he was promoted from the academy in 2002 and left for Manchester United in 2003. Despite that short stay, he remains one of the most celebrated figures to emerge from the Lisbon club.

The fact that the honour came in front of Manchester United made the moment all the more striking.

Ronaldo had two separate spells with the English side.

His first, between 2003 and 2009, produced three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League trophy, among other honours.

He returned in the summer of 2021, but that second stint lasted only one and a half seasons and ended in acrimony, with serious disagreements between Ronaldo, club management, and then-manager Erik ten Hag, before his contract was eventually terminated at the end of 2022.

Ronaldo's connection to the Champions League

The tribute also came in Ronaldo's most celebrated competition.

He is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 140 goals and has lifted the trophy five times, making him the second-most decorated player in the tournament's history, per Africa Soccer.

Only five Real Madrid players have won it more, each claiming the trophy on six occasions.

Ronaldo currently captains Saudi side Al-Nassr but remains deeply connected to the club where his career began.

Second tribute for Ronaldo in November

This was not the first time Sporting supporters paid their respects to Ronaldo this month.

Earlier in November, following his announcement that he was retiring from international football on November 5, Sporting hosted Moreirense at the same stadium in a Portuguese league fixture.

In the seventh minute of that match, a direct nod to Ronaldo's iconic shirt number, fans rose from their seats and gave a warm, emotional applause in his honour.

The club itself also released a message after the retirement announcement was made, saying:

"Thank you for everything you have done for our country. You will remain forever in the history of Portugal."

Ronaldo's final game for the national side came on September 24, when Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in a Nations League fixture in Lisbon.

Former Al Nassr star slams Ronaldo

In another development, Legit.ng reported about former Al Nassr defender Hussein Abdulghani’s claim that Cristiano Ronaldo has become a problem for the Saudi club. He questioned whether the 41-year-old’s goals are enough to make him useful in tight matches.

Ronaldo is just 14 goals away from the 1,000-goal milestone, but Abdulghani says the chase is distracting Al Nassr from its title ambitions. The club sit third in the Saudi Pro League, two points behind leaders Al Hilal.

Source: Legit.ng