Saudi Arabia has published specific public transport violations that carry monetary fines under its public decency regulations

Two key violations related to public vehicles each attract a fine of 100 SAR, which is roughly equivalent to ₦36,193

Saudi authorities have also outlined what happens to repeat offenders who commit the same violation within a single year

Saudi Arabia has outlined specific conduct rules covering public transportation, with two violations each carrying a fine of 100 SAR, roughly equivalent to ₦36,193 for Nigerian travellers and residents.

The regulations, published by Saudi authorities under the country's public decency framework, make clear that certain acts involving public vehicles will attract immediate financial penalties.

Saudi Arabia lists 2 things visitors can't do on public vehicles, imposes fines. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Public vehicle violations in Saudi Arabia

1. The first violation concerns writing or drawing on public transport vehicles or public walls without permission. Any marking, inscription, or defacing of public property in this manner is penalised at 100 SAR, regardless of the nature of the content.

2. The second violation targets the display of offensive material on public transport. Placing content that is racist, or drug-related on public vehicles attracts the same fine of 100 SAR.

Both violations fall under Saudi Arabia's broader effort to maintain public order and decency in shared spaces, particularly those used by a diverse population of residents and tourists.

What repeat offenders face in Saudi Arabia

Beyond the initial fine, the regulations include a provision that doubles the penalty for anyone who commits the same violation more than once within a 12-month period.

The rules also specify that only authorised police officers are permitted to identify, record, and impose fines for these violations. Fines cannot be applied to any behaviour that does not appear in the official violations table, meaning enforcement is strictly bound by what is listed.

Additionally, each person found in violation is personally responsible for covering the cost of correcting the damage caused. Any individual harmed by a violation also retains the right to pursue a civil lawsuit independently of the fine imposed by authorities.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng