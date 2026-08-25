UAE Announces 15 Items Foreigners Can Bring Into the Country Without Customs Duties
- The UAE government published a full list of items that travellers may bring into the country without paying any taxes or duties
- The list covers 15 categories of personal items, ranging from medication and jewellery to electronic devices and sports equipment
- The information was made available on the official UAE government website, citing ICP regulations for incoming travellers
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The United Arab Emirates has released an official list of 15 item categories that foreign travellers may bring into the country without incurring customs fees, taxes, or duties.
The information appears on the UAE government's official website and is attributed to the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICP).
Items allowed into the UAE
According to the published guidance, travellers arriving in the UAE may carry the following items duty-free:
- Telescopes
- Movie projection devices and relevant accessories
- Radio, CD players and CDs
- Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use
- Portable musical instruments
- Cell phones
- TV and receiver, one each
- Portable computers and printers
- Calculators
- Strollers
- Personal sports equipment
- Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination (people with special needs)
- Medication for personal use that complies with the applicable regulations
- Clothes, toiletries and luggage of a personal nature
- Personal jewellery
UAE: Items exempt from customs duties
The official statement on the website reads:
"As per ICP, travellers may bring in the following items without being required to pay any taxes or duties."
It is worth noting that medication is only covered under the exemption if it meets applicable requirements within the UAE, so travellers carrying prescription drugs or controlled substances should confirm compliance before travel.
UAE announces 13 types of work permits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has released a list of 13 work permit categories available to foreign workers.
The permits cover different groups, including freelancers, students, family-sponsored residents, Golden Visa holders, and private teachers.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng