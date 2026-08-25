The UAE government published a full list of items that travellers may bring into the country without paying any taxes or duties

The list covers 15 categories of personal items, ranging from medication and jewellery to electronic devices and sports equipment

The information was made available on the official UAE government website, citing ICP regulations for incoming travellers

The United Arab Emirates has released an official list of 15 item categories that foreign travellers may bring into the country without incurring customs fees, taxes, or duties.

The information appears on the UAE government's official website and is attributed to the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICP).

UAE announces 15 items foreigners can bring into the country duty-free. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Items allowed into the UAE

According to the published guidance, travellers arriving in the UAE may carry the following items duty-free:

Telescopes Movie projection devices and relevant accessories Radio, CD players and CDs Video and digital cameras and their tapes for personal use Portable musical instruments Cell phones TV and receiver, one each Portable computers and printers Calculators Strollers Personal sports equipment Wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination (people with special needs) Medication for personal use that complies with the applicable regulations Clothes, toiletries and luggage of a personal nature Personal jewellery

UAE: Items exempt from customs duties

The official statement on the website reads:

"As per ICP, travellers may bring in the following items without being required to pay any taxes or duties."

It is worth noting that medication is only covered under the exemption if it meets applicable requirements within the UAE, so travellers carrying prescription drugs or controlled substances should confirm compliance before travel.

UAE announces 13 types of work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has released a list of 13 work permit categories available to foreign workers.

The permits cover different groups, including freelancers, students, family-sponsored residents, Golden Visa holders, and private teachers.

Source: Legit.ng