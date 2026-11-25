Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo spoke out following the death of Nollywood legend Pete Edochie

Ozokwo described Edochie as a cultural guardian who personally corrected and guided actors on set

She also lamented the string of losses hitting the Nollywood community, mentioning the recent death of Francis Duru

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has spoken out for the first time following the death of acting legend Pete Edochie, describing his passing as an irreplaceable loss for the Nigerian film industry.

In a voice note shared by BBC Pidgin English on Instagram, Ozokwo, widely known as Mama G, poured her heart out about the kind of man Edochie was, not just as a colleague, but as a keeper of Igbo culture and history.

Patience Ozokwo shares Pete Edochie's role in Nollywood after his death. Photo credit@patienceozokwo/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

According to her, Edochie was not the kind of actor who was satisfied with cutting corners on set. She described him as deeply committed to authenticity, always ensuring that cultural details were portrayed correctly.

"He doesn't just make movies. He goes down to know the real things to do," she said. "This is not a bang-ho. No, he wants you to do it the way it is done."

Pete Edochie as a cultural elder

Patience Ozokwo has mourned the death of her colleague, Pete Edochie, in a glowing tribute. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Ozokwo in the Instagram post went further, likening Edochie to an elder who carried the oral history of his people. She recalled how he served as a personal reference point for her whenever questions arose about Igbo customs and traditions.

"He has been a father to stories that are told, like an elder sitting down telling you how things were done in those days," she said. "I call him anytime, any day. He'll tell you what to do and what not to do."

She added that Edochie treated the entire Nollywood community as though they were his biological family, saying he "took the end of us as if it is his own personal biological family."

Pete Edochie: A community in mourning

Beyond her grief for Edochie specifically, Ozokwo also gave voice to a wider sense of loss within Nollywood, noting that the industry had not yet finished grieving the death of Francis Duru before this new tragedy struck.

"We have not even buried Francis Duru now he too is gone," she said. "Every day from one to the other, going for condolences and going for burial."

She ended her tribute with a prayer, asking God to help the community carry its grief.

Here is the Instagram voice recording of Patience Ozokwo as she speaks about the late actor:

What fans said about the actress

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments section with messages of support. Here are some reactions below:

@_asi_nam:

"A great legend"

@never_yours_to_find:

"Please be strong mama."

@belindaoforisintim:

"A legend has gone home."

@adannaaah:

"Who come remain. La n'udo"

@divas_take:

"This made me tear up, So sorry mama G, RIP Sir Edochie"

@miryamdekor:

"Is Diewatt shaking mama G for me."

Singer Brymo pays tribute to late Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that singer Brymo sparked controversy after calling on President Bola Tinubu to immortalise late Nollywood actor Pete Edochie by renaming the National Theatre after him.

In a video making the rounds online, Brymo also took a swipe at Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, describing him as a “treacherous man” and questioning his suitability for the honour.

His remarks have since triggered mixed reactions, with fans divided over his suggestion and comments about the literary icon.

Source: Legit.ng