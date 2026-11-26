The United Kingdom released a list of items that passengers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage when boarding a flight

The banned items range from explosive materials such as fireworks and party poppers to everyday objects like corkscrews and cigarette lighters

Large scissors with blades exceeding 6 centimetres and non-safety matches are also among the items flagged as prohibited

Travellers heading to or from the United Kingdom should take a close look at what they pack in their carry-on bags before arriving at the airport. The UK has set out a clear list of items that are not permitted in hand luggage on any flight, covering a wider range of everyday objects than many passengers might expect.

The restrictions are designed to protect the safety of all passengers and crew on board. While some of the banned items are obvious, others may catch even frequent flyers off guard.

UK names 5 things passengers must not take aboard planes in hand luggage. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Carl Court/picture alliance

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Items banned from UK hand luggage

Below are the five categories of items that travellers are not allowed to carry in their hand luggage when boarding a flight in the United Kingdom:

1. Fireworks, flares and explosive items

This category extends beyond what most people would consider dangerous. Party poppers and toy caps, which are commonly found in novelty shops and children's toys, fall under the explosive items ban and cannot be brought through airport security in carry-on bags.

2. Non-safety matches

Standard matches that do not meet safety specifications are prohibited. Travellers who carry matches should ensure they are the safety variety, though it is worth noting that lighters face their own restrictions as well.

3. All types of Corkscrews

A common item found in kitchen drawers and travel bags, corkscrews are not permitted in hand luggage. Passengers who wish to bring one along on a trip must pack it in their checked baggage instead.

4. Large scissors with blades

Scissors with blades that measure more than 6 centimetres are banned from cabin bags. Smaller scissors with blades below this measurement may be permitted, but passengers should double-check the specific rules with their airline before travelling.

5. Cigarette lighters

Lighters are on the prohibited list for hand luggage. Travellers who smoke should be aware of this restriction and avoid attempting to bring lighters through security checkpoints.

Passengers who attempt to bring any of these items through airport security risk having them confiscated. Those unsure about other items in their bags are advised to check the full guidance before heading to the airport.

Dubai lists items banned from hand luggage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had published a list of 23 items that travellers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage when passing through the emirate.

The banned items include sharp tools, knives, firearms, ammunition, chemicals, compressed gas cylinders, flammable liquids and certain electronic devices.

Source: Legit.ng