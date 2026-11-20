The UK Government set the official Electronic Travel Authorisation fee at £20 per application

Applicants can apply through the official UK ETA app or directly on GOV.UK to avoid extra charges

Third-party services often charge more than the official rate for the same ETA application

The UK Government has confirmed that the official fee for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is £20, and it is urging travellers to apply only through official channels to avoid paying more than necessary.

The ETA can be obtained by downloading the official UK ETA app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Travellers who prefer to apply on a desktop or laptop can do so directly through GOV.UK.

Why the warning matters

Third-party websites and apps often process ETA applications on behalf of users while adding their own service charges on top of the standard government fee. This means travellers who do not go directly to official sources may end up paying significantly more than the required £20.

The government's guidance is straightforward: go directly to the official app or website, and avoid any platform that is not operated by the UK Government. There is no benefit to using a third-party service, as the application process and outcome remain the same regardless of where it is submitted.

The ETA is an entry requirement for travellers from eligible countries visiting the United Kingdom. It is linked electronically to a traveller's passport and does not appear as a physical stamp or sticker. Applicants are advised to ensure they apply through verified official routes to protect both their money and their personal data.

See the full announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng