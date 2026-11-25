Veteran Apala singer Musiliu 'Haruna' Ishola has narrated how a woman slapped him during a performance at a family party

The singer said the woman, who was the senior wife of his host, apparently took offence when he sang about enemies

Ishola disclosed that the couple later apologised and gave him ₦1 million as compensation

Veteran Apala singer Musiliu 'Haruna' Ishola has shared an unusual story about how an embarrassing moment on stage became his first experience of receiving ₦1 million.

The singer recalled that he was entertaining guests at a family party organised by a man with two wives when an unexpected confrontation interrupted his performance.

Speaking at a recent gathering with young artistes, Ishola explained that the senior wife had invited him to perform, but the junior wife initially opposed the idea of having Apala music at the event.

The husband eventually allowed the performance to go ahead.

However, the singer did not anticipate what would happen next.

Haruna Ishola explains that the senior wife had invited him to perform, but the junior wife initially opposed the idea. Photos: @harunaishola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Woman slaps Haruna Ishola during performance

According to Ishola, the junior wife eventually began enjoying his music, dancing, and spraying money as he sang about enemies and their downfall.

But the senior wife apparently interpreted the lyrics as a reference to her.

Recounting the incident, he said:

"I was singing about enemies while the second wife was dancing. Then the first wife came and slapped me."

The singer described the slap as so powerful that he began seeing what looked like a thousand stars.

Although members of his team wanted to retaliate, Ishola said he stopped them to prevent the situation from escalating.

How the singer received his first ₦1m

After leaving the stage, Ishola said he questioned the kind of job that could expose an entertainer to such treatment.

The husband later approached him with the senior wife, who reportedly knelt to apologise.

The couple subsequently went into a room and returned with ₦1 million as compensation.

Ishola described the money as the first time he had ever received such a huge amount from a performance.

Watch the X video of Musiliu Ishola here:

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In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands.

She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng