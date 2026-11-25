President Bola Tinubu publicly celebrated Atiku Abubakar's 80th birthday on November 25, 2026, acknowledging their shared history in Nigerian politics

Tinubu recalled backing Atiku's 2007 presidential bid under the Action Congress platform, despite their current different political affiliations

The president praised Atiku's work in education and entrepreneurship, singling out the American University of Nigeria, Yola, as a landmark contribution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally congratulated Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate and former Vice President, on his 80th birthday, marking the occasion with a statement released on Tuesday, November 25, 2026.

Tinubu described the milestone as worthy of recognition, noting that despite their differing political paths, he wanted to acknowledge both the personal history they share and the former vice president's broader contributions to Nigeria.

Tinubu congratulates Atiku on his 80th birthday, recalling his support for Atiku’s 2007 presidential bid. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on November 25, 2026.

Tinubu recalls supporting Atiku's 2007 presidential bid

In the statement, Tinubu pointed to a pivotal moment in their shared political history: his backing of Atiku's presidential campaign in 2007 under the now-defunct Action Congress platform.

The president said that decision was driven by a belief that democracy works best when political actors can freely contest for power, offer alternative visions, and participate openly in national conversations about leadership.

"That support reflected my conviction that democracy thrives when political actors can participate freely, present alternative visions, and contribute to the national conversation on leadership and governance," Tinubu said.

The president added that his long-held political philosophy has centred on deepening democratic institutions, respecting opposing viewpoints, and ensuring that political competition ultimately serves Nigerians rather than personal interests. He also emphasised his support for reconciliation over bitterness in political dealings.

Atiku's education and business legacy highlighted

Beyond politics, Tinubu drew attention to Atiku's record in education and the private sector. He singled out the establishment of the American University of Nigeria in Yola as a particularly significant achievement.

Tinubu said it has broadened access to quality higher education and strengthened the country's human capital base.

The president also acknowledged Atiku's role in business development and investment, noting that these efforts have created economic opportunities and jobs for Nigerians.

Tinubu closed the message by wishing the former vice president good health, renewed strength, and many more years of public service.

"As the former vice president joins the Octogenarian Club, I wish him good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to the nation and humanity," he wrote.

The birthday message comes months after Atiku secured the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections, setting up a contest in which he and Tinubu will face each other as rivals on the ballot.

Atiku challenges Tinubu to release unedited Villa interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku questioned whether a $4.5 million lobbying arrangement paid to DCI Group covered Tinubu's recorded Villa interview with Diana London.

The former vice president said US filings identify London as a consultant on work for Nigeria, and noted she deleted social media posts praising the Tinubu government without explanation.

Atiku called on the Presidency to publish the full contract, disclose all payments, and release the unedited recording of the interview.

Source: Legit.ng