The British High Commission in Nigeria warned on Monday, November 16, that no one can guarantee a UK visa to applicants

The commission flagged emails, phone calls, and social media messages from people claiming they can secure a visa as scams

UK authorities directed all applicants to process their visas only through the official UK government website

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

London, United Kingdom - As more Nigerians continue to embrace 'japa' and seek opportunities abroad, the British High Commission in Nigeria has warned that any person or agent claiming they can guarantee a UK visa is running a scam, regardless of how they make contact.

'Japa' is a Yoruba word meaning 'to run away'. The term has become widely used to describe the growing trend of Nigerian youths emigrating in search of greener pastures, better job opportunities and improved living conditions.

The British High Commission in Nigeria warns visa applicants against fraudsters claiming they can guarantee UK visa approval. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The warning appeared on the commission's verified X page on Monday, November 16, and was directed at Nigerians seeking to travel to the United Kingdom.

UK visa scams targeting applicants

"UK visas are never guaranteed," the commission wrote. "If someone guarantees you a visa through email, phone or social media, it is a scam."

The post was part of a broader effort by the commission to educate the public about how the UK visa and immigration process works. Officials made clear that no individual, agent, or third party has the authority to promise a successful outcome on any visa application.

The commission reiterated that the proper and only recognised channel for applying is through the UK government's official website, GOV.UK.

"You should apply for visa directly through the UK government website," the commission added.

UK visa: How to apply safely

The British High Commission did not specify how widespread the scam activity is, but the public warning suggests fraudsters are actively targeting Nigerians through multiple channels, including email, telephone calls, and social media platforms.

Nigerian applicants are advised to treat any unsolicited message promising a UK visa with immediate suspicion, and to avoid making any payments to individuals or agencies outside the official government application process.

The United Kingdom is home to a large Nigerian diaspora community, with thousands moving there for education, work and better opportunities. Photo credit: Byline Times.

Source: UGC

Many Nigerians live in the UK. The African country ranks ninth globally for the largest population of foreign citizens residing in the UK, and is the sole African nation in the UK's top 10.

Per Guardian, there are roughly 215,000 to 500,000 Nigerians living in the UK, with estimates placing the total community population around 500,000 according to recent diplomatic and diaspora updates.

In the year ending June 2025, approximately 40,000 Nigerians immigrated to the UK, consisting of roughly 25,000 for study, 12,000 for work, and 3,000 via other routes.

Read the full message from UK authorities to visa applicants below via the X post:

Read more on visa applications

UK residence: Conditions Scale-Up workers must meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced the requirements for Scale-up Worker visa holders seeking indefinite leave to remain, including the five-year residency rule, fees and processing times.

The application costs £3,226 per person, and applying too early could lead to a refusal. Find out when workers can apply and what faster decision services are available.

Source: Legit.ng