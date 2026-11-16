Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Japa: UK Issues Public Advisory on Visa Application
Europe

Japa: UK Issues Public Advisory on Visa Application

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The British High Commission in Nigeria warned on Monday, November 16, that no one can guarantee a UK visa to applicants
  • The commission flagged emails, phone calls, and social media messages from people claiming they can secure a visa as scams
  • UK authorities directed all applicants to process their visas only through the official UK government website

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

London, United Kingdom - As more Nigerians continue to embrace 'japa' and seek opportunities abroad, the British High Commission in Nigeria has warned that any person or agent claiming they can guarantee a UK visa is running a scam, regardless of how they make contact.

'Japa' is a Yoruba word meaning 'to run away'. The term has become widely used to describe the growing trend of Nigerian youths emigrating in search of greener pastures, better job opportunities and improved living conditions.

Read also

US revokes more than 6,000 visas in crackdown on birth tourism

British High Commission warns Nigerians seeking to relocate abroad against visa scams, stressing that no individual or agent can guarantee approval of a UK visa.
The British High Commission in Nigeria warns visa applicants against fraudsters claiming they can guarantee UK visa approval. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

The warning appeared on the commission's verified X page on Monday, November 16, and was directed at Nigerians seeking to travel to the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

UK visa scams targeting applicants

"UK visas are never guaranteed," the commission wrote. "If someone guarantees you a visa through email, phone or social media, it is a scam."

The post was part of a broader effort by the commission to educate the public about how the UK visa and immigration process works. Officials made clear that no individual, agent, or third party has the authority to promise a successful outcome on any visa application.

The commission reiterated that the proper and only recognised channel for applying is through the UK government's official website, GOV.UK.

"You should apply for visa directly through the UK government website," the commission added.

UK visa: How to apply safely

The British High Commission did not specify how widespread the scam activity is, but the public warning suggests fraudsters are actively targeting Nigerians through multiple channels, including email, telephone calls, and social media platforms.

Read also

Fact-check: Viral WhatsApp lnks for ₦50,000 FG grant are phishing scams

Nigerian applicants are advised to treat any unsolicited message promising a UK visa with immediate suspicion, and to avoid making any payments to individuals or agencies outside the official government application process.

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom, one of the largest Nigerian diaspora communities abroad.
The United Kingdom is home to a large Nigerian diaspora community, with thousands moving there for education, work and better opportunities. Photo credit: Byline Times.
Source: UGC

Many Nigerians live in the UK. The African country ranks ninth globally for the largest population of foreign citizens residing in the UK, and is the sole African nation in the UK's top 10.

Per Guardian, there are roughly 215,000 to 500,000 Nigerians living in the UK, with estimates placing the total community population around 500,000 according to recent diplomatic and diaspora updates.

In the year ending June 2025, approximately 40,000 Nigerians immigrated to the UK, consisting of roughly 25,000 for study, 12,000 for work, and 3,000 via other routes.

Read the full message from UK authorities to visa applicants below via the X post:

Read more on visa applications

Read also

N50,000 support grant: FG warns Nigerians against fake registration links

UK residence: Conditions Scale-Up workers must meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UK announced the requirements for Scale-up Worker visa holders seeking indefinite leave to remain, including the five-year residency rule, fees and processing times.

The application costs £3,226 per person, and applying too early could lead to a refusal. Find out when workers can apply and what faster decision services are available.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiasporaJapa
Hot:
Demetress bell Multichoice Good evening message Matteo berrettini wife girlfriend Stephanie soo husband