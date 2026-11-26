The US Department of State announced it will end its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Program on December 31, 2026

The programme allowed B-1/B-2 visitor visa applicants at participating posts to pay $750 for an earlier interview slot

Only six locations across Canada, Mexico, and Central America participated — the programme was never available at US posts in Nigeria

The United States Department of State has confirmed that its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme will close on December 31, 2026, bringing an end to a scheme that allowed eligible visitor visa applicants to pay for a faster interview slot.

The programme was designed for B-1/B-2 visa applicants — covering both business and tourism travel — who wanted to skip the standard waiting queue at select US missions abroad.

The US visa expedited appointment program ends on December 31, 2026, affecting B-1/B-2 applicants across six participating diplomatic posts. Photo credit: AndrewHarnik/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the programme cost

Applicants who used the expedited option paid $750 on top of the standard $185 Machine-Readable Visa (MRV) application fee, bringing the total outlay to $935 per applicant.

The two charges were separate, meaning travellers could not apply the expedited fee as a substitute for the MRV fee.

Countries and posts covered by the programme

Participation in the programme was restricted to a small number of diplomatic missions. The locations involved were:

1. Mission Canada

2. Embassy Bogota (Colombia)

3. Embassy Guatemala City (Guatemala)

4. Embassy San Jose (Costa Rica)

5. Embassy Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

6. Mission Mexico

The programme was not available at any US post in Nigeria, meaning Nigerian applicants seeking B-1/B-2 visas were never eligible to access the expedited appointment option under this scheme.

What ends in December

With the programme's closure on December 31, 2026, applicants at the six participating posts will no longer be able to pay for priority interview slots through this channel.

Those still planning to apply for B-1/B-2 visas at any of the listed missions before the deadline should note that the full $935 combined fee applies for any expedited appointment booked under the pilot.

After the programme ends, all applicants at the affected posts will return to standard scheduling procedures for nonimmigrant visa interviews.

US ends routine passport stamps for travellers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will no longer routinely stamp passports during primary screening, the first checkpoint travellers pass through when entering the United States.

Source: Legit.ng