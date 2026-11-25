The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has announced her engagement to hairstylist Patrice "Sway" McKinney

Williams shared a romantic black-tie video on Instagram, disclosing that McKinney proposed on November 21, 2026, after dating for about a year

The reality TV star's engagement came roughly a year after her marriage to Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia officially ended in June 2025

American reality TV star Porsha Williams appears to have found a new chapter in her love life after announcing her engagement to her girlfriend, hairstylist Patrice "Sway" McKinney.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram, posting a black-tie video capturing the romantic milestone.

Williams disclosed that the proposal took place on November 21, 2026, after the couple had been together for about a year.

Porsha Williams' engagement is coming one year after she divorced Simon Guobadia. Photos: @porsha4real/@simonguobadia.

Source: Instagram

Her announcement came after a highly publicised marriage and divorce involving Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia.

Porsha Williams announces engagement

Sharing the video, the reality TV personality expressed her excitement and affection for her partner.

She wrote:

"I said YES💍 - Engaged 11/21/26. I love you forever"

What happened to her marriage to Simon Guobadia?

Williams married Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia in November 2022.

However, their relationship encountered difficulties, and she filed for divorce in February 2024.

The marriage officially ended in June 2025, bringing their union to a close after less than three years.

Watch Porsha Williams' engagement video here:

Porsha Williams' groom dons military regalia

Legit.ng reported that Porsha Williams had the internet buzzing with reactions following her much-talked-about wedding with Simon Guobadia.

She made a beautiful bride as she donned a stunning ballgown with a huge crown, making her look like a real-life princess. Her groom and his men wore military regalia for the ceremony.

However, in the throwback video of the American reality star, she was seen struggling to walk in a wedding dress.

Source: Legit.ng