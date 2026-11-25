Porsha Williams Gets Engaged to Female Partner One Year After Divorce from Nigerian Simo Guobadia
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has announced her engagement to hairstylist Patrice "Sway" McKinney
- Williams shared a romantic black-tie video on Instagram, disclosing that McKinney proposed on November 21, 2026, after dating for about a year
- The reality TV star's engagement came roughly a year after her marriage to Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia officially ended in June 2025
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
American reality TV star Porsha Williams appears to have found a new chapter in her love life after announcing her engagement to her girlfriend, hairstylist Patrice "Sway" McKinney.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram, posting a black-tie video capturing the romantic milestone.
Williams disclosed that the proposal took place on November 21, 2026, after the couple had been together for about a year.
Her announcement came after a highly publicised marriage and divorce involving Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia.
Porsha Williams announces engagement
Sharing the video, the reality TV personality expressed her excitement and affection for her partner.
She wrote:
"I said YES💍 - Engaged 11/21/26. I love you forever"
What happened to her marriage to Simon Guobadia?
Williams married Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia in November 2022.
However, their relationship encountered difficulties, and she filed for divorce in February 2024.
The marriage officially ended in June 2025, bringing their union to a close after less than three years.
Watch Porsha Williams' engagement video here:
Porsha Williams' groom dons military regalia
Legit.ng reported that Porsha Williams had the internet buzzing with reactions following her much-talked-about wedding with Simon Guobadia.
She made a beautiful bride as she donned a stunning ballgown with a huge crown, making her look like a real-life princess. Her groom and his men wore military regalia for the ceremony.
However, in the throwback video of the American reality star, she was seen struggling to walk in a wedding dress.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.