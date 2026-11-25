The Court of Arbitration for Sport reinstated Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions after overturning a CAF Appeal Board decision on the final

FIFA updated its rankings following the CAS judgement, stripping Morocco of 18 points and dropping the Atlas Lions from fifth to seventh in the world

Nigeria's Super Eagles stood to gain from the reshuffle, with a 30-year-old African ranking record now fully in their name

Nigeria's Super Eagles have emerged as an unexpected beneficiary of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that ended an 11-month legal dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The court, sitting in Lausanne, Switzerland, upheld Senegal's appeal and reinstated the Teranga Lions as the rightful AFCON 2025 champions.

Nigeria shared record with Morocco after CAS verdict. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

The panel annulled a previous CAF Appeal Board decision after finding that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had restarted the match following a walkout and officially ended it with a 1-0 scoreline.

CAS confirmed that the referee remains the sole authority on the pitch, making his decision to continue and conclude the game legally binding.

What CAS Ruling means for FIFA Rankings

The judgement triggered an immediate update to the FIFA world rankings. Morocco, who had been recognised as champions before the ruling, lost 18 points and dropped from fifth to seventh in the global standings.

The Atlas Lions remain first in Africa, but the numerical shift carries significant consequences for the record books.

As noted by Goal, during 2026, Morocco had climbed as high as fifth in the world, a position that tied them with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who reached the same peak in 1994. That shared record had stood for three decades.

With Morocco now ranked sixth as their best confirmed position for 2026, according to FIFA records, the Atlas Lions can no longer lay any claim to the milestone.

The 1994 ranking peak, which the Super Eagles reached 30 years ago, is now theirs exclusively. What had briefly become a shared achievement between two African football giants has reverted to Nigeria alone.

The development is a rare instance of a legal ruling in a completely separate competition altering the historical standing of a third country.

Nigeria were not party to the AFCON 2025 dispute between Senegal and Morocco, yet the downstream effect of the CAS decision has handed them a distinction that will now be difficult to surpass for the foreseeable future, given Morocco's adjusted ranking figures.

Morocco reacts to CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that FRMF rejected CAS verdict on their AFCON 2025 case against Senegal after the official announcement.

Morocco noted that it raised an objection after an alleged call between the FSF President and one of the CAS judges, but it was not considered.

Source: Legit.ng