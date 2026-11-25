Judy Austin has denied being a home wrecker, insisting she does not belong to any association of husband snatchers during a court hearing in Abuja

The actress declined to answer questions about her previous marriage to Emmanuel Obasi and her current marriage to actor Yul Edochie

Austin is pursuing two separate defamation suits seeking N1 billion in damages against veteran actress Rita Edochie

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has finally addressed the controversial label that has followed her relationship with actor Yul Edochie, but she made it clear that some aspects of her marriage remain off-limits.

The actress denied being a husband snatcher while appearing before the Abuja High Court on Tuesday, November 24, during proceedings in her defamation cases against veteran actress Rita Edochie, reports Peoples Gazette.

Judy Austin tells court that she never snatched Yul Edochie from anyone. Photos: @yuledochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Austin made the declaration while being cross-examined by Rita's lawyer, Adrian Amadi.

Judy Austin speaks on husband snatcher allegation.

According to another report by PM News, responding to questions about the label allegedly used against her on social media, Austin stated:

"I am not a home wrecker, and I don't belong to any association of husband snatchers as posted on the social media handle of the defendant."

The actress also refused to entertain questions about her former marriage to Emmanuel Obasi and her present marriage to Yul Edochie.

She maintained that her marital affairs were private, adding that she was entitled to protect that aspect of her life.

Actress raises alarm over alleged harassment

Beyond the courtroom exchange, the actress also told the judge she was afraid of attending the hearing because of alleged harassment by Rita Edochie's supporters.

Her lawyer, Anozie Obiemena, claimed that some individuals accompanying the defendant had attacked his client during the previous court sitting in September.

Austin appealed to the court to caution those involved, expressing concern about a possible acid attack.

Justice A.A. Halilu subsequently directed Rita Edochie and her supporters to leave the court premises before Austin and her supporters to prevent a confrontation.

The case was adjourned until February 16, 2027, for continuation of the hearing.

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters.

Rita Edochie also criticised the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng