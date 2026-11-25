The Turkish government published a list of seven investment routes through which foreigners can qualify to apply for citizenship

Options range from buying property worth at least $400,000 to creating jobs for a minimum of 50 people in Türkiye

Each investment pathway requires confirmation from a designated government ministry or regulatory body before an application can proceed

Türkiye has outlined seven distinct investment pathways through which foreigners may become eligible to apply for Turkish citizenship, according to the country's government. While meeting any one of the requirements opens the door to an application, the final approval authority rests solely with the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

Each route requires a specific financial commitment and confirmation from a relevant government ministry or regulatory agency before an application can move forward. Below is a full breakdown of the seven options.

Türkiye outlines 7 investment requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Türkiye citizenship: capital investment and property purchase

1. Fixed capital investment: Foreigners must invest a minimum of $500,000 (N678,445) in fixed capital or its equivalent in another currency. The Ministry of Industry and Technology is responsible for confirming the investment.

2. Buying property: A foreign national must purchase real estate valued at no less than $400,000 and commit to holding the property for at least three years without selling it. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change must verify the transaction.

Türkiye citizenship: Job creation and government bonds

3. Creating jobs: Foreigners who establish or expand operations that employ at least 50 people in Türkiye may qualify under this route. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security must confirm the employment figures.

4. Depositing money in a bank: A minimum deposit of $500,000 (N678,445) or its equivalent must be placed in a bank operating in Türkiye and kept there for at least three years. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency confirms eligibility.

5. Buying government bonds: Foreigners must purchase Turkish government bonds worth at least $500,000 (N678,445) and retain them for a minimum of three years. The Ministry of Treasury and Finance oversees confirmation of this investment.

Türkiye citizenship: Investment fund and private contributions

6. Buying investment fund shares: Foreign nationals can qualify by purchasing real estate investment fund shares or venture capital investment fund shares worth at least $500,000 (N678,445), holding them for no fewer than three years. The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye confirms this route.

7. Contributing to a private pension system: A contribution of at least $500,000 (N678,445) or its equivalent must be made to a fund approved by the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency, with the funds locked in for a minimum of three years.

Across all seven routes, the common thread is a minimum three-year holding period on the qualifying asset or deposit, alongside mandatory sign-off from the relevant Turkish regulatory authority.

Türkiye lists African countries qualified for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Türkiye had listed nine African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for its electronic visa in 2026.

The countries include Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Mauritius, Namibia, Senegal and South Africa. The report explained that the eVisa allows eligible travellers to complete their visa applications online without visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate.

Source: Legit.ng