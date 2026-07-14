The Egyptian Consulate has published updated guidelines detailing visa requirements, exemptions, and visa-on-arrival eligibility

Passport holders from the UK, US, and EU members can visit specific Egyptian resorts visa-free for up to 15 days

While some citizens can obtain a visa on arrival at any port, nationals of select countries must undergo a security clearance process

In an effort to clarify travel requirements for international tourists, the Egyptian Consulate General has published an updated breakdown of visa guidelines.

The 2026 updated framework details which nationalities are eligible for a free entry permission stamp, those who can purchase a visa upon arrival, and citizens who must undergo rigorous pre-travel clearance.

Egypt lists countries that can obtain visa upon arrival. Photo credit: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Source: UGC

1. Free entry exemption (Up to 15 days)

According to the official guidelines, citizens of select Western nations do not require a visa prior to travelling if they are visiting specific tourist destinations.

Passport holders from the UK, United States, and European Union (EU) member states traveling to Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba, and Taba resorts ONLY will be granted a FREE entry permission stamp upon arrival.

Condition: This free stamp is valid for a maximum of 15 days. Travelers who intend to venture outside of these designated resort areas must obtain a standard tourist visa.

2. Visa on arrival at all Egyptian ports

For travellers planning to explore the rest of Egypt, including Cairo, Giza, and Luxor, the consulate confirmed the list of nations whose citizens can obtain a visa directly upon arrival at any port of entry. These countries include:

United Kingdom (UK)

United States of America (USA)

European Union (EU) Member States

Australia

Canada

Croatia

Georgia

Japan

New Zealand

Norway

Macedonia

Republic of Korea (South Korea)

3. Nations requiring strict security clearance

Conversely, the Egyptian government maintains strict entry controls for citizens of several nations. Nationals from the following countries, as well as holders of British Travel Documents, must obtain security clearance before a visa can be issued:

Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iran, Mali, Niger, Syria, Palestine, and Israel.

Processing Time: The consulate warns that obtaining clearance from competent authorities in Egypt for these nationalities can take up to three months.

Nigeria, as of 2026, is not included on the visa-on-arrival or free-resort-entry lists. As such, ordinary Nigerian passport holders residing in Nigeria or abroad must still apply for a standard tourist visa through the Egyptian Embassy or Consulate before booking their flights.

African countries Germany approves for free-visa entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa.

Source: Legit.ng