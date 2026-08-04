Egypt launched its electronic visa on arrival system on August 1 to speed up entry for eligible tourists

Travellers can now receive a QR code instead of the traditional paper visa sticker

Visitors can apply through a mobile app, airport kiosks or the official online portal

Egypt has introduced a new electronic visa-on-arrival system to make entry into the country faster and more convenient for international travellers.

The digital service took effect on August 1, 2026, replacing the traditional paper visa sticker with a QR code that visitors can obtain before or upon arrival.

Egypt has introduced a new electronic visa on arrival system for eligible international travellers. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Authorities said the initiative is part of the country's digital transformation efforts and is expected to improve the travel experience while supporting the tourism sector, Khaleej Times reports.

Who can use Egypt's new visa on arrival?

The new system is available to travellers from countries already eligible for Egypt's visa on arrival programme. These include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and European Union member states.

Foreign nationals holding a valid GCC residency permit for at least six months also remain eligible for a visa on arrival.

How can travellers apply?

Visitors can obtain the electronic visa through any of three options:

Download the Visa On Arrival mobile application, select their destination airport, provide travel details and pay the required fee. Use the self-service kiosks available at Cairo International Airport. Apply through the official Visaonarrival.gov.eg online portal.

Applicants must provide their passport details, nationality, arrival date, airport of entry and email address. After payment, a QR code is sent by email, allowing travellers to proceed directly to immigration on arrival.

What should travellers know?

Egypt said the QR code remains valid for seven days from the date it is issued. Travellers may request it before departure, while travelling or immediately after arriving at Cairo International Airport.

The electronic visa is valid for one entry and allows visitors to stay in Egypt for up to 30 days. Officials also clarified that the scheme is strictly for tourism and cannot be used for business travel.

During the transition period, the electronic system will operate alongside the existing paper visa process before it is expanded to other airports and border entry points across the country.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng