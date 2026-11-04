Kuwait's Article 13 sets out specific groups who can apply for residence permits lasting up to 10 years

Investors operating under a decade-long direct investment law may qualify for an even longer permit of up to 15 years

The Council of Ministers is tasked with setting the full regulations governing the investor residence category

Kuwait has outlined the categories of people who can qualify for long-term residence permits under its current legal framework, with eligible groups able to stay in the country for up to 10 or even 15 years depending on their circumstances.

Under Article 13 of the relevant legislation, residence permits of up to 10 years are available to children of Kuwaiti citizens, people who own real estate in Kuwait, and other groups that the Minister of Interior may designate.

Kuwait expands long-term residency options, offering eligible expatriates residence permits of up to 10 years under Article 13. Credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

The provision gives the interior ministry the authority to expand the list of qualifying categories as it sees fit.

Investors can qualify for longer permits

For investors, the rules go further. Those covered under Law No. 116 of 2013, which governs the promotion of direct investment in Kuwait, may be eligible for residence permits lasting up to 15 years. The Council of Ministers is responsible for establishing the specific regulations that will govern this category.

The 15-year permit represents the longest available under the framework and is tied directly to Kuwait's efforts to attract foreign direct investment into the country.

Who falls under the 10-year category

Beyond real estate owners and children of Kuwaiti nationals, the 10-year residence permit category remains open-ended by design, as the Minister of Interior holds the power to bring additional groups under its scope.

This flexibility means the list of eligible people could grow over time without requiring fresh legislation.

Kuwait has in recent years taken steps to refine its residency and immigration rules as part of broader efforts to manage its expatriate population and draw in investment.

The residence permit structure under Article 13 and the investor provisions of Law No. 116 of 2013 form part of that legal framework.

Kuwait introduces freelance visa category

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has unveiled a freelance visa category as part of ongoing labour market reforms, with the new permit carrying a fee of between KD 750 and KD 1,000, equivalent to roughly USD 2,450 to USD 3,270.

Source: Legit.ng