Deniz Gül underwent surgery at Acıbadem Maslak Hospital after sustaining a nasal fracture and facial laceration during the Champions League win over Aston Villa

The 22-year-old scored the winning goal against Aston Villa before being struck in the face by a high boot from Nicolas Jackson

Victor Osimhen visited his recovering teammate in hospital to offer words of encouragement following the successful surgery

Victor Osimhen paid a hospital visit to Galatasaray forward Deniz Gül, who is recovering after undergoing surgery on a nose injury he suffered during the Istanbul club's UEFA Champions League victory over Aston Villa at Rams Park on Tuesday evening.

Gül came off the bench to score the only goal of the match but was struck in the face by a high boot from Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson in the act of scoring.

Deniz Gul celebrates his goal for Galatasaray against Aston Villa. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The collision left the 22-year-old with a severe facial laceration and a nasal fracture, cutting short what was otherwise a match-winning cameo for the Turkish international.

Nigerian striker Osimhen, who has dealt with his own fitness issues this season, made time to visit Gül in hospital and offer personal encouragement as the young forward begins his recovery.

The gesture came just hours after Galatasaray sealed a memorable result against the Premier League side, with Gül's goal proving decisive despite the painful consequences for the scorer.

Galatasaray confirms Gul's successful surgery

The club issued an official statement on their website confirming that Gül had gone under the knife at their sponsor hospital the following day.

"Our player Deniz Gül, who suffered a large skin injury and an accompanying fracture to his nose as a result of a blow to the face during yesterday evening's Champions League match against Aston Villa, underwent surgery today at our sponsor hospital, Acıbadem Maslak, with the participation of plastic surgeons and ENT specialists," the statement read.

"Our medical team will be monitoring the player's condition daily, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

The injury adds Gül to Galatasaray's growing list of unavailable players as the Turkish giants continue their European campaign.

Okan Buruk’s update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk provided an update on Victor Osimhen's injury ahead of facing Aston Villa in Istanbul.

Buruk ruled Osimhen out of the match, but remained optimistic that he could be fit to face Besiktas in the Turkish league at the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng