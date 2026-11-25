Travellers from 11 countries and territories are exempt from Estonia's usual pet-entry requirements for non-EU countries

The list includes Andorra, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the Faroe Islands, and others

Travellers bringing pets from the listed places must still comply with the applicable rules for animals arriving from European Union member states

Estonia has identified 11 countries and territories whose travellers can bring their pets into the country under the same entry requirements applied to animals arriving from European Union (EU) member states.

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board outlined the exemption on its official website, which provides guidance for people travelling from non-EU countries to Estonia.

Estonia mentioned foreigners who can bring their pets into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the authority, the usual requirements for pets arriving from other third countries do not apply to travellers coming from the listed destinations.

Estonia lists countries with special pet entry conditions

The arrangement covers:

1. Andorra

2. The Faroe Islands

3. Gibraltar

4. Greenland

5. Iceland

6. Liechtenstein

7. Monaco

8. Norway

9. San Marino

10. Switzerland

11. The Vatican City State.

The 11 destinations are treated similarly to EU member states for bringing pets into Estonia.

This means travellers arriving from these places are subject to the pet-travel conditions for arrivals from EU member states, rather than the usual requirements for other non-EU countries.

The exemption does not mean that pets can enter Estonia without meeting any conditions. Travellers must still comply with the relevant animal health and documentation rules.

Estonia explains conditions for bringing pets

Estonian authorities said the simplified pet-travel arrangements covered animals accompanying their owners or authorised persons for non-commercial purposes.

The rules covered dogs, cats, ferrets, certain birds, reptiles, amphibians, rodents, rabbits, ornamental aquatic animals and other specified species.

The authorities also explained that pets travelling under the non-commercial movement arrangements must not be intended for sale or transfer to another owner.

Travellers were advised to check the applicable requirements before departure to ensure their animals met Estonia's entry conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Maldives announced two animals travellers are restricted from bringing into the country.

UK: How to bring pets into Britain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its rules for bringing dogs, cats, birds and other animals into Great Britain, including the checks owners must complete before travelling.

A pet that fails to meet the entry requirements could be refused travel or placed in quarantine after arrival. And for birds coming from outside the EU, owners may need a licence and must use a designated port.

Source: Legit.ng