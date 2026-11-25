Estonia Announces 11 Countries Whose Citizens Face No Restrictions Bringing Pets
- Travellers from 11 countries and territories are exempt from Estonia's usual pet-entry requirements for non-EU countries
- The list includes Andorra, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the Faroe Islands, and others
- Travellers bringing pets from the listed places must still comply with the applicable rules for animals arriving from European Union member states
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Estonia has identified 11 countries and territories whose travellers can bring their pets into the country under the same entry requirements applied to animals arriving from European Union (EU) member states.
The Estonian Tax and Customs Board outlined the exemption on its official website, which provides guidance for people travelling from non-EU countries to Estonia.
According to the authority, the usual requirements for pets arriving from other third countries do not apply to travellers coming from the listed destinations.
Estonia lists countries with special pet entry conditions
The arrangement covers:
1. Andorra
2. The Faroe Islands
3. Gibraltar
4. Greenland
5. Iceland
6. Liechtenstein
7. Monaco
8. Norway
9. San Marino
10. Switzerland
11. The Vatican City State.
The 11 destinations are treated similarly to EU member states for bringing pets into Estonia.
This means travellers arriving from these places are subject to the pet-travel conditions for arrivals from EU member states, rather than the usual requirements for other non-EU countries.
The exemption does not mean that pets can enter Estonia without meeting any conditions. Travellers must still comply with the relevant animal health and documentation rules.
Estonia explains conditions for bringing pets
Estonian authorities said the simplified pet-travel arrangements covered animals accompanying their owners or authorised persons for non-commercial purposes.
The rules covered dogs, cats, ferrets, certain birds, reptiles, amphibians, rodents, rabbits, ornamental aquatic animals and other specified species.
The authorities also explained that pets travelling under the non-commercial movement arrangements must not be intended for sale or transfer to another owner.
Travellers were advised to check the applicable requirements before departure to ensure their animals met Estonia's entry conditions.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Maldives announced two animals travellers are restricted from bringing into the country.
UK: How to bring pets into Britain
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its rules for bringing dogs, cats, birds and other animals into Great Britain, including the checks owners must complete before travelling.
A pet that fails to meet the entry requirements could be refused travel or placed in quarantine after arrival. And for birds coming from outside the EU, owners may need a licence and must use a designated port.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng