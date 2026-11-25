The NDC said suspected political thugs attacked its supporters along Airport Road in Benin City on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

The party said attackers opened fire, damaged campaign vehicles and buses, and left several people injured during Peter Obi's visit

NDC called on the Edo State Police Command and the Inspector-General of Police to secure the area and investigate the incident

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Benin City, Edo State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused suspected political thugs of attacking its members and supporters in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The party said the violence erupted along Airport Road as its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived in the state to attend a town hall meeting and other scheduled campaign activities.

The NDC alleges that suspected political thugs attacked its members and supporters in Benin City, Edo State. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, and obtained by Legit.ng, the NDC said the attackers opened fire on supporters, assaulted people in the crowd, destroyed campaign vehicles and buses, and left multiple individuals with injuries.

Videos circulating online were said to show the aftermath of the incident, though the party did not name any of those wounded.

NDC demands arrests and prosecution

The NDC described the attack as unprovoked and said it formed part of a broader pattern of violence targeting its members, candidates and structures across Edo State and other parts of the country.

The opposition party stated:

"Politics is not war. No Nigerian should be attacked, shot at, or terrorised simply for supporting a political party or exercising their democratic rights."

The party called on the Edo State Police Command, the Inspector-General of Police and relevant security agencies to move quickly to secure the affected area and protect its supporters. It further demanded a transparent investigation, the identification and arrest of those responsible, and the prosecution of both the perpetrators and their alleged sponsors, regardless of their political connections.

Furthermore, the NDC urged security agencies to guarantee a safe environment for all political actors and to ensure that campaigns and other lawful activities could proceed without threat of violence.

Seriake Dickson-led NDC insists it will continue its political activities across Nigeria despite the alleged attack on its supporters. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

Reaffirming what it described as a commitment to peaceful, issue-based politics, the party said it would not be intimidated or forced out of any part of Nigeria. It also appealed to Nigerians, civil society groups, the media and the international community to take note of what it called escalating political violence and to hold authorities responsible for upholding citizens' democratic rights.

As of the time of this report, the NDC statement did not include any details of a police response to the alleged attack.

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Lawal: Obi'll win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the NDC, Babachir Lawal, reiterated that Obi would clearly emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the 2023 presidential poll would not be repeated.

Speaking during a television interview, Lawal predicted that Obi would emerge victorious, expressing the belief that the political dynamics of the next election would be different from those of 2023.

He also questioned the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, arguing that there should have been a runoff, as Obi got the highest number of votes, a development he believed would have changed the political calculations surrounding the contest.

Source: Legit.ng