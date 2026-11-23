Bahrain introduced a Golden Residency programme for retired non-resident foreigners who meet specific income and documentation requirements

Applicants must hold a pension certificate of at least 4,000 BHD and valid medical insurance issued inside the Kingdom

The 10-year golden residency costs 300 BHD, with an additional non-refundable application fee of 5 BHD

The Kingdom of Bahrain offers a Golden Residency to retired foreigners who do not currently reside in the country, provided they meet the financial and documentation conditions set by the government.

The residency is valid for 10 years and is designed specifically for non-resident retirees seeking long-term legal status in Bahrain under its established immigration rules.

Bahrain launches its Golden Residency programme, allowing eligible non-resident retirees to secure 10-year residency with a qualifying pension and medical insurance. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply and what is required

To qualify, applicants must submit a pension certificate showing a minimum monthly pension of 4,000 Bahraini Dinars.

Beyond proof of income, the application requires a six-month bank statement, a passport with at least six months of remaining validity, and a medical insurance certificate that was issued within Bahrain.

Those who have held a Bahraini residence permit in the past must also include a copy of that previous permit.

The authorities reserve the right to request any further documents or information they consider necessary at any point during the review process.

All submitted documents must be clear and legible copies. Incomplete submissions or those that fail to pass data validation will not proceed.

Fees and processing timeline

The cost of the 10-year Golden Residency is 300 BHD. A separate application fee of 5 BHD is charged at the time of submission and is non-refundable regardless of the outcome.

Payments are accepted by both debit and credit card. Once a complete application is submitted with all required attachments, the standard processing time is five working days.

The programme positions Bahrain as a destination for financially stable retirees from abroad who may be considering settling in the Gulf region on a long-term basis.

How long it takes to get eVisa in Bahrain

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers planning a trip to Bahrain should factor in the processing time for their visa category before making any travel arrangements, as waiting periods vary depending on the type of visa required.

Source: Legit.ng