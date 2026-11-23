Kuwait has officially identified four categories of locations that foreigners and residents are strictly prohibited from photographing or approaching

The restricted locations include military facilities, security facilities, restricted areas, and critical sites across the country

Anyone living in or visiting Kuwait should take note of these rules to avoid running into serious legal trouble

Kuwait has drawn a clear line for foreigners and residents regarding where they may and may not go, and what they may and may not capture on camera while in the country.

The Gulf nation has officially identified four categories of locations that are off-limits for photography and physical approach. Whether you are a long-term resident, an expatriate worker, or a tourist passing through, these rules apply equally, and ignorance of them is unlikely to serve as a defence.

Kuwait issues warning to foreigners and residents over 4 restricted locations. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/FETHI BELAID/KoldoyChris

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait: places you must not photograph

The four prohibited location types are:

1. Military facilities — Any site associated with Kuwait's armed forces is completely off-limits for photography or unauthorised approach.

2. Security facilities — Locations linked to the country's security apparatus, including police infrastructure, fall under this restriction.

3. Restricted areas — Areas formally designated as restricted by Kuwaiti authorities may not be entered or photographed under any circumstances.

4. Critical sites — Locations considered vital to national infrastructure or state operations are equally protected under these rules.

What Kuwait residents and visitors need to know

The importance of these rules cannot be overstated, particularly for the large expatriate community living and working in Kuwait.

The country hosts a significant number of foreign nationals, and a moment of curiosity or a casual photograph near a sensitive site could carry serious legal consequences.

Travellers are strongly advised to research the areas they plan to visit ahead of time and to exercise caution when pointing a camera in any direction near government or security-adjacent buildings. When in doubt, it is always safer to put the phone away than to risk a legal confrontation with Kuwaiti authorities.

UAE lists 4 places foreigners cannot photograph

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had identified four places and facilities where visitors are prohibited from taking photographs.

These include military installations, security installations, diplomatic installations, and some public buildings. Visitors were also warned against photographing or filming people without their permission.

Source: Legit.ng