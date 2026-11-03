The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government published the official fees and requirements for passport issuance and renewal in 2026

It is worth noting that citizens aged 21 and above qualify for a 10-year passport, while those younger receive a five-year document

UAE passport applications are only accepted when the remaining validity on an existing passport is one year or less

The United Arab Emirates government has published the official fees and eligibility conditions for passport issuance and renewal, confirming that a 10-year passport costs 90 UAE Dirhams (roughly ₦40,500) in total fees.

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) portal lists the details, including the full breakdown of charges, eligibility rules, and document requirements for citizens applying for a new or renewed passport.

UAE reveals how much applicants must pay for a 10-year passport. Photo credit: Maxim Shipenkov, Yevgen Romanenko

Source: Getty Images

How much a UAE passport costs

The fee structure is the same whether a citizen is applying for a brand-new passport or renewing an existing one. The charges are split into two components: an application fee of 10 Dirhams (about ₦4,500) and a passport issuance fee that depends on the validity period chosen.

Citizens who qualify for a five-year passport pay an issuance fee of 40 Dirhams (roughly ₦18,000), bringing their total to 50 Dirhams (about ₦22,500).

Those eligible for a 10-year passport pay 90 Dirhams (roughly ₦40,500) in issuance fees, with the application fee adding another 10 Dirhams (about ₦4,500) on top, bringing the full cost to 100 Dirhams (roughly ₦45,000).

UAE passport: Who qualifies and what documents are required?

Age determines the validity period a citizen receives. Applicants who are 21 years old and above are issued a passport valid for 10 years, while those below that age receive a five-year passport.

The UAE government also sets a clear eligibility window for renewal applications. Citizens can only apply if the remaining validity on their current passport is one year or less.

On documentation, applicants must attach a recent personal photograph that is different from the image already printed on the current passport.

The photograph must meet the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the United Nations agency that governs international aviation and travel document norms.

The government also notes that if an application is returned for modification, the applicant must complete all required corrective steps before it can be reprocessed.

Legit.ng reported that the UAE exempted three categories of people from paying for its passport application fees.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE explained how long it takes to get its ordinary passport.

UAE passport emerges most powerful travel document

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE passport ranked as the most powerful passport in the world in 2026.

Passport rankings are determined by the number of destinations a holder can access visa-free or with a visa on arrival. The more destinations available, the higher the ranking.

The UAE leads the pack, granting citizens visa-free entry to 182 countries.

Source: Legit.ng