The United States government created a special immigration provision that allows nationals of one African country and their family members to apply for permanent residency

The provision covers eligible spouses, unmarried children under 21, and unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and older who are already living in the United States

Applicants who qualify under the programme can obtain lawful permanent resident status by filing a specific form with US immigration authorities

The United States government has set aside a dedicated immigration pathway that gives nationals of one specific African country the chance to obtain a Green Card without going through the standard visa route.

Under a provision known as the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness (LRIF), Liberian nationals already living in the United States can apply to become lawful permanent residents.

US lists country qualified for special US green card route. Photo credit: National Geographic Kids.

Source: UGC

The provision was enacted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, making Liberia the only African country with access to this dedicated Green Card pathway through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

What the LRIF programme covers

The programme does not apply only to Liberian nationals themselves. Eligible family members who are already residing in the United States can also benefit.

These include spouses, unmarried children under 21 years of age, and unmarried sons and daughters who are 21 years old or older, provided they meet the required eligibility conditions.

Applicants must file Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, with USCIS.

The agency advises all prospective applicants to read the form's instructions carefully before submitting their application. Those who qualify may also be eligible for employment authorisation while their case is being processed.

How Liberians in the US can apply

USCIS maintains a dedicated page on its official website with detailed guidance on eligibility, grounds of inadmissibility, the application process, and legal references for those seeking to adjust their status under the LRIF provision.

For Liberian nationals currently living in the United States who have been uncertain about their immigration status, the programme represents a formal and structured route to securing permanent residency for themselves and qualifying members of their immediate family.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng