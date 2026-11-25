Rwanda enforces a strict ban on plastic carry bags and single-use plastics under a law passed in 2019

Travellers arriving in Rwanda are required to dispose of banned plastic items before crossing into the country

Rwanda's Environment Management Authority outlines limited exemptions for businesses that meet specific eligibility criteria

Rwanda has long held one of the world's most stringent positions on plastic pollution, and the country continues to enforce rules that directly affect anyone arriving at its borders.

Under Law No. 17/2019 of 10 August 2019, Rwanda prohibits the manufacturing, importation, use, and sale of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items across the country. For travellers, this means any plastic bags in their luggage must be surrendered or discarded before they enter Rwanda, as border officials are authorised to confiscate such items on arrival.

Rwanda mentions the bags that foreigners must not bring while entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Rwanda's ban on bags: What it covers

The ban applies broadly to plastic carry bags and single-use plastic products. Visitors arriving by air, road, or any other entry point are expected to pack their belongings in alternative materials before crossing into the country. Travellers have been known to leave plastic bags behind at airports and border posts, switching to fabric, paper, or other reusable containers to comply with Rwandan law.

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) oversees enforcement of the ban and also administers a limited authorisation process for businesses that believe they have a legitimate need to use regulated plastic materials.

Rwanda: Limited exemptions for businesses

According to REMA, any business seeking authorisation to use single-use plastics or plastic carry bags must demonstrate that no alternative packaging material exists locally or internationally, and that the absence of such packaging would directly harm the quality of their product. Additionally, the plastic materials requested must be used solely by the direct end-user and must not be resold.

The exemption applies only to products manufactured within Rwanda. However, one exception is made without further conditions: businesses packaging goods intended for export are granted authorisation as long as they submit proof that the products are destined for markets outside Rwanda.

The policy reflects Rwanda's sustained commitment to environmental protection, a priority the government has maintained since the original plastic bag ban was introduced in 2008, with the 2019 legislation expanding and strengthening those earlier provisions.

See REMA's official service page for the authorisation process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar named two body areas men and women should cover in public.

10 goods Rwanda has banned from import

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rwanda announced 10 categories of goods Rwanda bans individuals and foreign nationals from importing or exporting, including counterfeit currency, narcotic drugs and hazardous waste.

The restrictions also cover everyday items such as used tyres and mercury-based cosmetics, which can pose risks to public health and the environment. Travellers are advised to check the full list before crossing Rwanda’s borders.

Source: Legit.ng