The UAE has revised its visit visa regulations, introducing specific minimum income thresholds that foreign residents must meet before they can sponsor visitors

The salary requirement varies depending on how closely related the sponsor and the visitor are, with friends attracting the highest income threshold

Foreign residents in the UAE hoping to host family members or friends must now demonstrate they earn enough to cover different tiers of sponsorship

The UAE has updated salary requirements for foreign residents who want to sponsor a visit visa for a relative or friend, setting three income thresholds based on the relationship between the host and the visitor.

The new rules, announced by the Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security authority (ICP), form part of broader amendments to the country's visit visa regulations, which also introduced four new visa categories and revised conditions for existing ones.

The UAE mentions the salary requirements for 3 foreign categories. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE: How the income tiers work

Under the revised regulations:

1. A foreign resident sponsoring a first-degree relative—such as a parent, sibling, or child—must earn at least AED 4,000 (N1,462,652) per month.

2. The requirement rises significantly for more distant family members: sponsoring a second- or third-degree relative requires the host to earn at least AED 8,000 (N2,925,305) monthly.

3. The highest bar is set for residents who want to host a friend. In that case, the sponsor must demonstrate a minimum monthly income of AED 15,000 (N5,484,947), nearly four times the amount required for a close family member.

What this means for Nigerians in UAE

For the many Nigerians living and working in the UAE, the new thresholds have practical implications. Anyone planning to bring a parent, cousin, or friend over for a visit must now confirm their salary falls within the required band before starting the visa process.

The tiered structure reflects the UAE's approach to balancing openness with financial accountability, ensuring that sponsors have sufficient means to support their guests during the visit. Residents whose income sits below the required threshold for the relationship they intend to sponsor will need to explore alternative visa routes for their guests.

The amendments signal that the UAE continues to refine its visa framework, with the ICP's latest update affecting both who can visit and the conditions under which those visits can be facilitated.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE named five countries whose citizens can apply for entry visas based on their occupations.

UAE: Foreigners eligible for special entry visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE mentioned four new special visit visa categories, including who can apply and the requirements for each.

The visas cover AI specialists, entertainment professionals, event attendees and cruise or leisure-boat tourists, as the UAE seeks to attract global talent and boost tourism. Which category could open the door to your next visit?

Source: Legit.ng