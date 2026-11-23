Qatar's government published official photography guidelines outlining specific locations where taking pictures is prohibited for foreigners

The list includes sensitive national infrastructure and cultural sites that visitors must avoid photographing during their stay

Tourists are also advised to exercise caution when photographing locals, particularly Qatari women, in public spaces

Qatar has officially outlined the places where foreigners are prohibited from taking photographs during their visit to the country, reminding tourists that certain areas carry restrictions for security and cultural reasons.

The Gulf nation's photography guidelines, published on an official government platform, make clear that visitors must exercise caution beyond just the restricted zones. Travellers are also advised to be mindful when photographing members of the public, particularly Qatari women, as many object to being captured on camera without their consent.

Qatar names places foreigners cannot photograph, issues warning. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ERIC LEE/ Jose Gonzalez Buenaposada

Source: Getty Images

Places foreigners cannot photograph in Qatar

According to the official guidelines, four categories of locations are off-limits for photography:

1. Refinery areas

2. Archaeological sites

3. Government institutions

4. Military sites

What Qatar's official guidelines say

The government's published advisory reads:

"If you're taking photographs in public, be cautious and avoid taking pictures of the locals, especially Qatari women, as many don't like being photographed. Also, for security reasons, you should avoid taking pictures of government institutions, some archaeological sites, and other sensitive areas in Qatar, like military sites and refinery areas."

The inclusion of archaeological sites is notable given Qatar's growing profile as a heritage tourism destination. While not all such sites fall under the restriction, the guidelines indicate that some carry specific prohibitions, and visitors are expected to verify what is and is not permitted before pointing a camera.

Travellers heading to Qatar are advised to familiarise themselves with these rules before arrival, as violations could attract legal consequences under the country's laws governing public conduct and national security.

UAE lists 4 places foreigners cannot photograph

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had listed four places and facilities foreigners must avoid photographing while visiting the country.

These include military, security, and diplomatic installations and some public buildings. Visitors were also warned against photographing or filming people without their permission.

Source: Legit.ng