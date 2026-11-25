2027: Gov Alia Sets Up 17-Member Committee to Review Benue Manifesto
- Governor Hyacinth Alia constituted a 17-member committee on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to review his 2023 manifesto ahead of the 2027 governorship election
- The committee includes professors, legal experts, and senior officials charged with identifying gaps and emerging challenges in the state
- Alia urged the committee to ground its recommendations in the real experiences of Benue citizens and deliver an actionable roadmap for a second term
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Markurdi - Benue State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for 2027, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has set up a 17-member committee to evaluate his 2023 manifesto and produce a revised version ahead of next year's election.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, by Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Director of Communications for the Tinubu/Alia Campaign Council in Benue state.
Benue 2027: Members of the Review Committee
The committee draws from academia, law, civil society, and the public service. Its membership is as follows:
- Engr. Prof. Gabriel Akpen
- Prof. Jerome Andohol
- Mr. Nick Agule
- Hon. Dr. Peter Sani Ochijele Esq
- Dr. Vincent Gisaor
- Dr. Iorwuese Viashima
- Mr. Sam Yuwa
- Sir Tersoo Kula
- Rev. Fr. Dr. Sylvester Onmoke
- Comrade Angula Bishop Reuben
- Prof. Gabriel Uketor Moti
- Prof. George Genyi
- Mr. Tersoo Akula
- Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Shuluwa
- Bernard Hom, SAN
- Dr. Elijah Ikpanor
- Hon. Nick Eworo
Benue 2027: What Gov Alia Expects from Committee
Addressing the newly constituted body, Alia described their assignment as one of significant responsibility, saying they had been "entrusted with a pivotal responsibility: to meticulously evaluate the progress of our initial manifesto and refine our vision for the next chapter of this administration."
He said the committee's work goes beyond listing achievements. Rather, he wants members to critically examine shortcomings and pressing challenges affecting Benue citizens.
"A rigorous and honest assessment of what works, what needs adjustment, and what must be prioritized to secure our future" was what he demanded of them.
The governor urged the committee to base its proposals on the everyday realities of Benue residents, stressing that the exercise was not about abandoning the values of his administration but refining its approach.
"We are not rewriting our values; we are sharpening our strategy to better address the evolving economic and social realities of our state," he said.
Alia described the revised manifesto as a bridge between the work already done and the ambitions he holds for a potential second term, insisting that any new commitments must remain practical and community-focused.
He also set clear expectations for how the committee should operate, calling for transparency and speed.
"I expect this committee to operate with the utmost transparency and speed. Your final report should provide a clear, actionable roadmap that reaffirms our commitment to progress while demonstrating the foresight required to lead us forward," he said.
The governor assured members of his full backing throughout the process and said he looked forward to receiving a blueprint that would sustain and elevate the standard of governance in Benue state.
Benue APC Rejects Parallel Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state rejected a group calling itself the "Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima Re-election 2027," saying the formation threatens the party's internal unity and its prospects in the 2027 governorship election.
Richard Asema, director general of the Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council in Benue state, made the party's position known at a press briefing held at the campaign secretariat on Friday, November 13, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
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