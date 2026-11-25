Governor Hyacinth Alia constituted a 17-member committee on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to review his 2023 manifesto ahead of the 2027 governorship election

The committee includes professors, legal experts, and senior officials charged with identifying gaps and emerging challenges in the state

Alia urged the committee to ground its recommendations in the real experiences of Benue citizens and deliver an actionable roadmap for a second term

Markurdi - Benue State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for 2027, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has set up a 17-member committee to evaluate his 2023 manifesto and produce a revised version ahead of next year's election.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, by Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Director of Communications for the Tinubu/Alia Campaign Council in Benue state.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia sets up a 17-member committee to review his 2023 manifesto ahead of the 2027 governorship election. Photo: @benuestategovt

Source: Twitter

Benue 2027: Members of the Review Committee

The committee draws from academia, law, civil society, and the public service. Its membership is as follows:

Engr. Prof. Gabriel Akpen Prof. Jerome Andohol Mr. Nick Agule Hon. Dr. Peter Sani Ochijele Esq Dr. Vincent Gisaor Dr. Iorwuese Viashima Mr. Sam Yuwa Sir Tersoo Kula Rev. Fr. Dr. Sylvester Onmoke Comrade Angula Bishop Reuben Prof. Gabriel Uketor Moti Prof. George Genyi Mr. Tersoo Akula Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Shuluwa Bernard Hom, SAN Dr. Elijah Ikpanor Hon. Nick Eworo

Benue 2027: What Gov Alia Expects from Committee

Addressing the newly constituted body, Alia described their assignment as one of significant responsibility, saying they had been "entrusted with a pivotal responsibility: to meticulously evaluate the progress of our initial manifesto and refine our vision for the next chapter of this administration."

He said the committee's work goes beyond listing achievements. Rather, he wants members to critically examine shortcomings and pressing challenges affecting Benue citizens.

"A rigorous and honest assessment of what works, what needs adjustment, and what must be prioritized to secure our future" was what he demanded of them.

The governor urged the committee to base its proposals on the everyday realities of Benue residents, stressing that the exercise was not about abandoning the values of his administration but refining its approach.

"We are not rewriting our values; we are sharpening our strategy to better address the evolving economic and social realities of our state," he said.

Alia described the revised manifesto as a bridge between the work already done and the ambitions he holds for a potential second term, insisting that any new commitments must remain practical and community-focused.

He also set clear expectations for how the committee should operate, calling for transparency and speed.

"I expect this committee to operate with the utmost transparency and speed. Your final report should provide a clear, actionable roadmap that reaffirms our commitment to progress while demonstrating the foresight required to lead us forward," he said.

The governor assured members of his full backing throughout the process and said he looked forward to receiving a blueprint that would sustain and elevate the standard of governance in Benue state.

Benue APC Rejects Parallel Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state rejected a group calling itself the "Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima Re-election 2027," saying the formation threatens the party's internal unity and its prospects in the 2027 governorship election.

Richard Asema, director general of the Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council in Benue state, made the party's position known at a press briefing held at the campaign secretariat on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng